‘MONTERO’ delivers the complete Lil Nas X experience

Believe it or not, sports guys can have opinions about art, too.

Rapper Montero Hill, the 22-year-old better known as Lil Nas X, dropped one of the most anticipated albums of 2021 on Sept. 17. Since Lil Nas X blew up with his record-breaking single “Old Town Road” at the end of 2018, he’s successfully fought off the “one-hit wonder” label, as evidenced by the overnight success of his debut album “MONTERO.”

In June 2019, Lil Nas X released his first EP, “7.” The record is, unsurprisingly, seven tracks long, but three of them were already released to the public. There were two versions of “Old Town Road,” the original cut and one remix, and “Panini,” his follow-up single.

Needless to say, Lil Nas X was lacking a solid, fresh release until this point. But Lil Nas X’s evolution since “Old Town Road” and even “7” is remarkable.

While there were some tracks on “7” that didn’t have the firepower that would have given it a longer shelf life; “MONTERO” has all that and then some. With the album came the track “THAT’S WHAT I WANT” in which Lil Nas X describes his loneliness as a gay Black man.

Lil Nas X teased this track for seven months, as he did with hit singles “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)” and “INDUSTRY BABY.” Finally hearing the finished product, which is so polished, extravagant and peppy, is like a sigh of relief, and that’s the genius of Lil Nas X’s marketing.

The features on this album are perfect complements to Lil Nas X’s capabilities. Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion deliver decent guest verses on this album, but the most meaningful feature is Elton John on “ONE OF ME.” John doesn’t sing on the track, but rather delivers piano passages that soothingly wrap up the track.

The track is about Lil Nas X’s artistic creativity and how some have told him to “stick to what he’s best at,” meaning writing radio-friendly hits like “Old Town Road.” This track was extremely important to have on the album because it’s not only a great song but a fitting example of Lil Nas X’s growth since he first came to fame.