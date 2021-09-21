Book of the week: Matthew McConaughey’s memoir shares his life experiences

The last book I read was in my high school English class, and to find the last book I read for pleasure you would have to go back a few years before that. But when Matthew McConaughey writes a memoir, you have to give it the green light.

Released in October 2020, McConaughey’s memoir “Greenlights” is the product of 52 days spent with no electricity and no distractions writing in the desert. He combined 36 years’ worth of journals and diaries into one book focusing on the idea of catching greenlights.

As he describes it, catching greenlights is something that sets you up for success in life. In his book, he explains his red and yellow lights and how they all become green eventually.

It did not take much convincing for me to sink my teeth into stories about McConaughey’s life. I try to consume every type of McConaughey-related media from magazine articles to YouTube videos, so a book written by him was only a skip and a jump away.

For those who do not obsess about the 51-year-old Oscar winner, McConaughey kicked off an extensive virtual book tour, informing everyone about his new project. The tour spanned for months and McConaughey stopped by what seemed like every talk show in the country promoting the book.

Now the reason I lay out the book tour, his story and my obsession, is to make it clear just how high my hopes were for this autobiography.

I had plenty of expectations about what I wanted it to be and it not only met my expectations, but it surpassed them and then some.

McConaughey is not just some actor fumbling over his words as he discusses his time in the limelight. Instead, he is an eloquent writer who spends most of his time transporting