David Dobrik’s Vlog Squad finally crumbles

David Dobrik is a multi-millionaire with over 18.5 million subscribers on YouTube who has built an empire by creating comedic content that pokes fun at racial issues, sexual assault, disabilities, religions and more.

If it’s not something you should laugh about, Dobrik and his squad have.

Business Insider recently published an article explaining a night in which the Vlog Squad enabled member Dominykas Zeglaitis, better known as Durte Dom, to rape a 20-year-old woman.

However, let’s start at the beginning of Dobrik’s exposed horrors.

Between Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, 2019, Trisha Paytas, YouTuber and social media star, was admitted to a mental facility after attempting suicide following months of trauma at the hands of Dobrik and his group. She was admitted two more times following her breakup with Vlog Squad member Jason Nash and the group’s severance of communication with her.

Throughout the following year, Paytas posted multiple videos to her YouTube channel detailing her experience with the Vlog Squad. This subsequently led the Vlog Squad to perpetuate a “Trisha is crazy” frenzy across the internet, thus invalidating her credibility by citing her mental health issues and breakup with Nash as evidence of her incoherency.

Joseph Francois, more widely known as Seth, played the role of “the one Black friend” in Dobrik’s vlogs for years. It wasn’t until this year that Francois came forward detailing the blatant racism and sexual assault he suffered during his time working with Dobrik.

One particular instance happened when the squad tricked Francois into making out with Nash, who he thought was Corinna Kopf, the resident “slutty” girl of the vlogs. Since he came forward about the experience, Paytas and popular YouTuber Ethan Klein have continued to advocate for Francois on their podcast “Frenemies.” Klein furthered his support with his wife Hila Klein on their show “H3 Afterdark.”

Since Paytas and Francois came forward, others were inspired to speak out on their negative experiences in Dobrik’s vlogs, detailing the disturbing power dynamic he created to coerce members into making uncomfortable content in exchange for clout or cash payments.

Returning to Zeglaitis, the Vlog Squad members were present for a skit when a group of underaged girls showed up to his apartment to reportedly have a fivesome with him. However, the girls’ said via social media messages with Zeglaitis that they were not interested in having sexual relations, and that they were instead interested in meeting Dobrik. Dobrik is reported on multiple witness accounts to have asked Nash to go to the store and get alcohol to “loosen up” the group of girls.