Celebrating Easter, Passover and Holi at QU during COVID-19

“We prefer that students refrain from traveling during these weekends,” Hill wrote. “But we do recognize that this is a deeply religious time for many of our students and families, and some may wish to travel home.”

An Easter Sunday service will be held in the Mount Carmel auditorium at 9 a.m. on April 4. Services for the first Passover Seder were held on Saturday, March 27. The university is also hosting the first-ever glow-in-the-dark egg hunt on the Quad set for Saturday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m.

This year, Passover began sundown on March 27 and ends on April 4. Practicing Jews are expected to refrain from consuming a variety of foods during the eight-day celebration, in addition to kosher meals. Quinnipiac will not be updating its regular menus during Passover.

University Rabbi Reena Judd does not take issue with the lack of Passover food available for Jewish students who plan on staying on campus this year.

“Most Jewish students who attend Quinnipiac are not very traditionally observant,” Judd said. “Many who do want to keep kosher for Passover bring kosher food from home or purchase it at the local food stores. I also give many students free boxes of matzah.”

Judd said that in years past, the dining hall tried to offer kosher options, but they were low quality and expensive.

“One year, many years ago now, the cafe did much more, but the kosher for Passover food they purchased was not very good,” Judd said. “Kosher for Passover food is very hard to make in the best of circumstances, and the cafe ended up losing quite a bit of money.”