Quinnipiac loses 4-1 to St. Lawrence despite outshooting them 34-21

The Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-4-0) handed the St. Lawrence Skating Saints their first win of the year at the Frank Perrotti Jr. Arena in Hamden. It is the first of a three-game set for these teams, who play two more times in the next two days because of makeup games after postponements due to COVID-19.

St. Lawrence got things going halfway through the first period after Quinnipaic dominated the first half of the frame. Sophomore forward Anna Segedi got a tap-in goal in front of the net on the right side that Quinnipiac junior goaltender Logan Angers didn’t have a chance at.

St. Lawrence got an odd-man rush on the power-play after killing a Quinnipiac power-play seconds before that and capitalized on the opportunity. Odd-man rushes were a common trend in this game for St. Lawrence, and something that Quinnipiac head coach Cass Turner has said needs to be improved.

“We gave up a lot of odd-man rushes,” Turner said. “I think that is something we can improve on, and we’ll have the opportunity to do it playing these guys two more times in the next couple days.”

The Bobcats were able to outshoot the Skating Saints by 13 shots, but the story of the game was quality shots over quantity. Quinnipiac couldn’t take advantage of any of its four power-play opportunities, which has been a trend all season long. Senior forward Taylor Girard sees the power-play as something they’ve done decently, but can certainly improve.

“I think we’ve definitely had some strong chances,” Girard said. “Obviously we have a lot to improve on since we haven’t been scoring on the advantage, but I do think we’ve gotten some chances where the goalie has just made a good play.”

Goaltending was a big story in this game with sophomore goaltender Lucy Morgan stealing multiple goals away from the Bobcats with impressive saves. Morgan stopped 33 of 34 Quinnipiac shots and bailed out her team with saves in front of the net late in the game.

After Girard scored for the Bobcats, St. Lawrence took the lead back seconds later with a goal from sophomore forward Julia Gosling. After a scoreless second period, the Skating Saints got going again in the third period.

“I think we had some things we did well today,” Quinnipiac senior forward Grace Markey said. “Obviously we didn’t play a complete game or do everything we should have, especially late, but we can build on this for our next two games in terms of knowing what we have to do to win.”

St. Lawrence busted the game open when Gosling got her second goal of the game to take a two goal lead with eight minutes remaining. Segedi joined her and got her second of the game as well to ice it less than a minute later.

The Bobcats and Skating Saints have a quick turnaround and play again tomorrow at 2 p.m. at the Frank Perrotti Jr. Arena.