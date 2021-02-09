A perspective on death

This is why I am privileged enough to say that while this week I have cried about the death of my wonderful cat, it was not my mother or my brother or my grandmother. But not all families can say the same. Some even lost multiple immediate family members as the virus tore through their home.

Rose was a best friend to me. She always sat by me while I worked, rubbed her furry side into my leg and looked at me with her deeply understanding eyes. I have taken the death of Rose particularly hard because of the context in which it is framed. This death hits even harder in the midst of a world that is grieving the loss of normalcy, but most especially thousands of those that we love.

As I reflect on death, I find it so trivial that people on my social media feed and sometimes right before my eyes blatantly act like COVID-19 and the deaths resulting from it are a joke. If you are privileged enough to have not yet experienced the painful wound of losing someone who matters to you, that is not an excuse to act like your actions will not indirectly cause another death.

Almost 500,000 deaths is not a number to mess around with. That means hundreds of thousands of families crying and looking at photos and coming to terms with the fact that they will never get their loved ones back.

I would not wish the pain of losing a pet on anyone, but I cannot even begin to imagine how I would feel if I was crying about the loss of one of my parents instead. Death is so close to us right now. It is permanent and heartbreaking.

Stop making exceptions for your 21st birthday. Stop making exceptions for holidays, sports games and other things that make you happy at the expense of others.

I am not telling you to walk around with the idea of death breathing over your shoulder because that is a miserable way to live. I am asking you to wear a mask, social distance and before you celebrate your birthday, think about the pain of grieving.

COVID-19 requires empathy. To everyone who has lost someone to COVID-19, I send my condolences but thoughts and prayers only go so far. I also send my commitment to wearing my mask and social distancing to save lives.