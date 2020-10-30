Quinnipiac deans implore students to refrain from unsafe activity during Halloween weekend

Quinnipiac University deans urged students to remain safe this weekend and refrain from social gatherings. Graphic by Connor Lawless.

Quinnipiac University students received emails from the deans of their schools urging them to make safe and healthy choices this Halloween weekend.

Deans from the schools of arts and sciences, business, communications, education, engineering, health sciences, law, medicine and nursing all sent emails.

In all three emails, the deans discussed the recent spike in COVID-19 cases within the Quinnipiac community and said students need to make responsible decisions that do not negatively impact the community this weekend and in the coming weeks.

Glenna Gobeil, a sophomore advertising major, said she shares these worries.

“I am really concerned about Halloween weekend because cases have already been increasing prior to parties and other social events that may be scheduled for the night,” Gobeil said. “Though the school has set guidelines for the night, I still think events will be hosted throughout the weekend and not just on Halloween.”

The deans also addressed how students must participate in their required testing and be responsive to contact tracers. They emphasized that contact tracing methods would not be used to penalize students, but students will face disciplinary action for infractions that violate COVID-19 guidelines.

Along with stressing cooperation with contact tracers, the deans addressed isolation and quarantine protocols.

In the emails, the deans said that students are not able to test out of quarantine. According to the emails, rapid testing is available to residential and off-campus students who are symptomatic or feel sick. Students can call Student Health Services to make an appointment for a rapid COVID-19 test. Walk-ins are prohibited.

Students can reach Student Health Services at 203-582-8742. A rapid COVID-19 test can have results in approximately 15 minutes.

Each dean addressed that, while the majority of students do not engage in behavior that endangers the health and safety of the Quinnipiac community, even a small number of students can cause a rise in cases and the escalation of restrictions on campus.

Students agreed with the deans’ messages.

“I think it’s smart (for the deans) to say ‘don’t go out’ and encourage students to stay in,” said Matthew Cahill, a sophomore political science major. “I think it’s bad that (COVID-19) cases are going up at such a high rate now.”

Gobeil shared similar sentiments.

“I am glad there is some form of communication of the schools expectation of what we should be doing on Halloween,” Gobeil said. “I think this definitely will impact how people decide what to do prior to winter break.”