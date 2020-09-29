Holiday fever

From winning the big stage on “American Idol” to starting off “Sunday Night Football,” Carrie Underwood has accomplished a lot in her career, but there was just one thing missing.

That may sound odd considering she’s won seven Grammys, 14 Academy of Country Music awards and even a two-time Entertainer of the Year Award — the first female in history to win the award twice. On July 20, Underwood announced in a video that that she would be releasing her first ever Christmas album. In the video, she said that she’s always wanted to make such an album and now was the perfect time.

The album, “My Gift,” was released on Sept. 25, and features 11 songs that include a mixture of classic Christmas songs and even some original ones. The album is a little over 41 minutes long.

The album features notable Christmas songs such as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “O Holy Night” and “Silent Night.” Additionally, there are originals such as “Let There Be Peace” and “Sweet Baby Jesus.”

The album shows how talented Underwood is as an artist, and she doesn’t seem to lose a beat with each song. She has done a great job with her first Christmas album showing she can be more than just a country star.

Some songs that stood out were “Little Drummer Boy,” “Sweet Baby Jesus” and “Hallelujah”.

“Little Drummer Boy” is a classic Christmas song that talks about a boy who played his drum for the birth of Jesus as he had no gift for him. This song is not a solo — Underwood’s 5-year-old son, Isaiah, duets this song with her.

The song “Sweet Baby Jesus” is one of the two original songs that are performed on this album. This is a good song that includes some country elements that brings a classic Underwood feel to it.

Lastly, “Hallelujah” is another duet. Underwood performs this song with Grammy, Emmy, Oscar and Tony award winner John Legend. Both are well-respected singers in their own ways, and together they sing one of the better songs that the album features.

Beyond the album, she is set to star in a holiday special that is going to be exclusively aired on HBO Max. The special will be a live performance featuring an orchestra and choir to perform holiday songs including songs from “My Gift.”

No date or name has been revealed for the special yet.

Underwood joins the likes of Burl Ives, Mariah Carey, Frank Sinatra and many more successful singers to have their own Christmas album.

It is never a bad time to be in the Christmas spirit, so check out “My Gift” if you want to be in a jolly mood.