Serving more than food

Now that classes have been in session for about a month, on-campus students at Quinnipiac University and schools in the surrounding areas are settled into their dorms and may be starting to get bored. However, because of COVID-19, there are many policies and rules put into place at restaurants and bars in the area that don’t allow much more than outdoor dining and drinking.

Nonetheless, a company called Bar Rated Trivia is continuing its business of conducting trivia nights at bars. In order to make sure that the company follows all guidelines, the hosts that are sent to these restaurants conduct all trivia through their laptop and the players answer on their phones.

Here is a list of restaurants in the area that have trivia nights:

Eli’s on Whitney

— 2392 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT. 06518

Eli’s on Whitney offers fresh seafood, salads, burgers, steaks and chops and enticing appetizers. It’s also the closest restaurant in proximity to Quinnipiac on this list. Eli’s offers a fairly large beer and wine selection for those over 21 years old.

Trivia night is hosted every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Bear’s Smokehouse

— 470 James St., New Haven, CT. 06513

Bear’s Smokehouse in New Haven is one of four locations throughout Connecticut. Its menu offers a variety of meat-based meals with some soul food sides. Everything from pulled pork and fried chicken to burnt ends, mac and cheese and vegetables. Not only is it a smokehouse, it is also a bar and offers drinks ambiance.

Trivia night is hosted Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Olives and Oil

— 124 Temple St., New Haven, CT. 06510

Olives and Oil in New Haven is a great choice if you’re looking for entertainment at an Italian restaurant. It serves salads, pastas and both small and large entrees. On top of this, it also boasts hand-pulled mozzarella and serves brick-oven pizza.

Trivia night is hosted every Thursday at 7 p.m.

Orange Ale House

— 517 Boston Post Rd., Orange, CT. 06477

Orange Ale House in Orange is a great bar and restaurant that serves wings and pizza. It also serves burgers and ribs with a large selection of sides.

Trivia night is hosted every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m

The Hops Company

— 77 Sodom Ln., Derby, CT. 06418

The Hops Company in Derby has a great selection of more than 20 kinds of beer. Also, it has a great variety of cocktails and wines for those over the age of 21. For food, it serves pizza and salads as well as European-based appetizers and small platters.

Trivia night is hosted every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.