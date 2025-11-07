People crowns first openly gay Sexiest Man Alive, ‘Wicked’ heartthrob Jonathan Bailey

Barbie Simmons/Wikimedia Commons Actor Jonathan Bailey is People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive.

People magazine finally got it right.

The 2025 Sexiest Man Alive is actually sexy. He’s a tantalizing triple-threat who can act, sing and dance through life on the big screen — it’s freaking Jonathan Bailey.

The 37-year-old English actor is the first openly gay man to be named Sexiest Man Alive, probably for those slutty little reading glasses he wore in “Jurassic World: Rebirth” (2025).

On Nov. 4, the magazine published an article announcing Bailey received the esteemed honor, titled, “Jonathan Bailey Is the Sexiest Man Alive 2025! (We Know, We Nailed It).”

Don’t get ahead of yourself, People. You hit the nail on the head with Chris Evans in 2022, but who the hell thought that women wanted to get into Blake Shelton’s pants in 2017?

It stings to know Bailey will one day devote himself to a man, rather than a 20-year-old female college student. But alas, life is more painless for the brainless, so I’ll continue to fawn and fantasize.

Bailey is on a hot streak through Hollywood, most notably for playing Prince Fiyero in John M. Chu’s “Wicked” (2024) and “Wicked: For Good,” which releases on Nov. 21.

His rendition as Fiyero is nothing short of fantastical. Bailey is a vision with a stunning voice and a perfect boyish attitude to encapsulate a wonderfully depressing character who embodies the phrase, “ignorance is bliss.”

In both the Broadway and movie versions, Fiyero enrolls in Shiz University — yes, he’s supposed to be in college; yes, Bailey is pushing 40.

Fiyero is quickly thrust into a love triangle between main characters Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), ultimately choosing to be with Elphaba despite her being deemed “The Wicked Witch.”

At the conclusion of “Wicked,” Elpheba saves Fieryo’s life by turning him into the Scarecrow, who is actually a different version of the character known from “The Wizard of Oz.”

However, Bailey’s rise to becoming a household name began in 2020 when Netflix released Shonda Rhimes’ “Bridgerton,” a series based on Julia Quinn’s Regency romance novels. The critically acclaimed adaptation is infamous for its steamy tales of the opulent Bridgerton children finding suitable partners. Season four is set to release on Jan. 29, 2026, with Bailey reprising his role as Anthony Bridgerton.

I’ll admit, I’ve only seen parts of “Bridgerton” — specifically Season two. And if you’ve watched the show, you know exactly why.

It was a Bailey sex-fest.

Anthony is a goddamn yearner. And if any girl says she doesn’t want her man to beg and plead for her to fold, I fear she’s lying. He might be gay in real life, but Bailey knows his way around untying a corset. After all, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) is the object of his desire.

In 2024, Bailey earned a 2024 Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie/Miniseries for his work in Showtime’s “Fellow Travelers,” a thriller following two closeted gay men’s relationship spanning from the Lavender Scare to the AIDS epidemic.

Bailey played political staffer Tim Laughlin alongside costar Matt Bomer as his lover, Hawkins Fuller.

To state the obvious, the guy is on a roll. And to the men out there, Bailey is allegedly single, has an adorable Cockapoo, Benson and loves Legos. He’s also just a wonderful person. Sigh.

In an interview with GQ, the actor stated that in 2026, he’s stepping down from his busy schedule to focus on his charity, The Shameless Fund, which raises money and awareness for the LGBTQ+ community.

There really was no competition for Sexiest Man Alive this year. Ignoring Bailey’s soft brown eyes, his ever-so-slightly salt-and-peppered hair and his irresistible accent would have been a crime against humanity.

I’m not from Boston, but my grandparents are. And I can assure you that in years to come, Bailey is going to remain wicked famous and wicked sexy.





