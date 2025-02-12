Music and mayhem

Music’s biggest night returned once again with unforgettable performances, high fashion — or lack thereof — and, of course, controversy.On Feb. 2, The Recording Academy held the 67th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California showcasing a night of industry-defining moments and celebration.

The highpoints of the show, however, aren’t what’s been keeping the Grammys in headlines a week after the final award was handed out — it’s the lengthy list of red carpet drama, political digs and snubs that took place.

Tributes

As an annual tradition, the Recording Academy produced a tribute segment to honor musicians who have passed away over the last year, including Liam Payne, Quincy Jones, Toby Keith, Rich Homie Quan and Cissy Houston.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed an emotional piano rendition of Coldplay’s “All My Love” as a slideshow projected pictures of each artist behind him.

Quincy, who died in November 2024, received a personalized gesture as several artists performed music sung or written by him. Actress and singer Cynthia Erivo performed a duet of “Fly Me to the Moon” with jazz musician Herbie Hancock — a nod to Jones’ work with Frank Sinatra.

Janelle Monae closed out the Jones segment in an “I heart QJ” tee shirt while putting on an electric performance of Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough.”

While the night is usually reserved for music, the Grammys celebrated the bravery of L.A.’s first responders who fought against the tragic wildfires that consumed Los Angeles County last month.

The Recording Academy raised over $4 million in emergency aid for musicians and industry professionals who were impacted by the fires, according to E! News.

Political Digs

For the fifth year in a row, comedian Trevor Noah hosted the evening, bantering with celebrities as he wandered around the room for his signature opening monologue.

He playfully name-dropped Taylor Swift and Beyonce, but soon shifted gears to make several digs at President Donald Trump and his administration.

“There’s been a few changes in Washington (D.C.). So I’m gonna enjoy tonight because this may be the last time I get to host anything in this country,” the South African native joked in response to Trump’s new immigration policy.

While some appreciated Noah’s humor, many viewers of the program turned to X to voice their disapproval, believing these jokes were ill-times and insensitive.

Nonetheless, Noah continued.

“Three-time Grammy winner Shakira is in the house … the greatest thing out of Colombia that isn’t a Class A felony,” Noah said.

Later in the evening, while accepting the award for best latin pop album, Shakira retaliated.

“I, too, have been an immigrant who came to this country with a dream,” she said. “Latinos, we are an unstoppable force. I will not tire of fighting with them and for them.”

Alicia Keys also used her acceptance speech for the global impact award to bring awareness to the issues in diversity, equity and inclusion policy.

“This is not the time to shut down the diversity of voices,” Keys said. “We’ve seen on this stage talented, hardworking people from different backgrounds with different points of view, and it changes the game. DEI is not a threat. It’s a gift.”

Additionally, Lady Gaga, accepting the award for best pop duo performance with Bruno Mars, took a few moments to acknowledge and uplift queer and transgender communities.

“Trans people are not invisible,” she said. “Trans people deserve love; the queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love.”

As both an advocate and member of the LGBTQ+ community, Gaga has continuously used her presence to create music that resonates and empowers it.

The Invisible Dress Controversy

What’s another award show without a little controversy? It’s inevitable.

But this year it was different.

Usually, celebrities walk the red carpet in stunning gowns, intricate suits and playful costumes — but none of them come completely exposed.

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and his wife, Bianca Censori, arrived at the premiere in a basic all black outfit and seemingly normal full-length black fur coat, respectively.

As they made their way down the row of paparazzi, Censori turned around, dropped her coat and revealed herself wearing nothing but a beige mesh coverup.

Some brushed this off as common Ye behavior as he always tries to pull outrageous stunts for attention, but others took offense to the provocative display, stating it was a symbol of degradation and objectification.

In his previous marriage with Kim Kardashian, there were rumors that Ye controlled what she wore to fit his idea of fashion. This behavior seems to be persisting.

Ye was nominated for best rap song for “Carnival” alongside rappers Ty Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti, and Rich The Kid. However, he didn’t actually attend the show — he got in his car and left after the red carpet, Raj Kapoor, the Grammys executive producer, told People.

Kapoor confirmed Ye also didn’t have a seat reserved in the arena for the awards ceremony, reinforcing the idea that for Ye, the night wasn’t about music, but rather making a bold, calculated statement.

It was a moment of glorified indecency that left many questioning Censori’s autonomy in their marriage.

Ye didn’t need the award to make headlines — he did it all without even stepping into the arena.

Wins and Snubs

The “big four” at the Grammys, or album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist, are certainly the most anticipated awards.

Beyonce took home album of the year for “Cowboy Carter.” As the most awarded artist in Grammys history, this was her first album of the year win, adding another trophy to her collection. She beat Billie Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short ‘n Sweet” and Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” — all of which topped charts.

Beyonce also took home country album of the year, and many fans were disappointed that she beat country superstars like Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves and Lainey Wilson.

Swift, a previous winner in this category for her 2008 album “Fearless,” presented the award and read off a list of artists who have won in the past including Shania Twain, The Chicks, Johnny Cash and George Strait. When Swift announced the winner as Beyonce after her speech, many country fans were left disappointed, arguing “Cowboy Carter” won in favor of Beyonce’s mainstream status, rather than its recognition of true country roots.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar’s hit record “Not Like Us,” a diss track to rapper Drake, secured his win for song of the year and record of the year. Lamar, one of the most awarded rappers in Grammys history, has 22 Grammy wins and 57 nominations. “Not Like Us” is only the third hip-hop song to win record of the year.

The 10-month long feud with Drake finally came to an end as Lamar accepted both awards and came out on top.

Chappell Roan was crowned best new artist after a remarkable rise to fame over the past year. In her acceptance speech, Roan mentioned how her previous label, Atlantic Records, dropped her before the release of her first album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” which contains hits like “HOT TO GO!,” “Pink Pony Club” and “Casual.”

She brought attention to record labels not providing new artists with livable wages and healthcare. She also included a positive message to aspiring musicians, reminding them to persist when faced with setbacks.

“It was devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and dehumanized,” Roan said.

She ended her speech with, “Labels, we got you, but do you got us?”

Performances

The Grammys performances are definitely one thing people look forward to. It’s a chance for artists to put on a grand performance that showcases their talent to other household names in the audience.

Carpenter put on a vaudeville-inspired set with some of her biggest hits like “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.”

Her segment was full of broadway-style theatrics with comedic timing, vintage costumes and over-the-top energy which added a layer of charm to her performance. She drew inspiration from actress Goldie Hawn’s 1978 special “The Goldie Hawn Special.” Like Hawn, Carpenter began at the top of a set of stairs before making her way down and disappearing in the middle.

Carpenter’s signature style emulates old Hollywood but this performance highlights her ability to blend different artistic influences into her own brand to create memorable performances.

After winning best rap album, rapper Doechii brought back the 90s with her performance of “Catfish” and “Denial is a River.” Her passionate, flowy dance moves dominated the stage as she jumped around, flawlessly rapping the lyrics to her songs.

“This performance is one of the most difficult performances I’ve ever done and I really felt a need to push myself harder than I ever had before,” she said to reporters backstage. “It meant everything to prove myself tonight to me. So it was about Broadway and theater and art, and I think I brought that to the stage.”

Final Thoughts

From emotional tributes to bold fashion choices and electric performances, the 2025 Grammys was unforgettable.

Some moments sparked debates, but others solidified legacies and brought attention to rising stars.

As the dust settles, we recognize that the Grammys isn’t just about music — it’s a night for culture and change to take the stage.