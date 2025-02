Students gathered in the Carl Hansen Student Center for the Student Programming Board’s “SPBowl Watch Party” on Sunday, Feb. 9.

SPB catered Buffalo Wild Wings for students to enjoy as they watch the game projected on the screen in the Piazza — cheering on their favorite team. All were welcome to enter the raffle at a chance to win a jersey.

The event allowed students to connect and experience the thrill of Superbowl LIX as a community.