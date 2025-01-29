Ariana Grande’s R.E.M Beauty and fragrance line band together for new launch

For the first time ever, singer-songwriter and actress Ariana Grande’s fragrance line and beauty company merged together for a highly anticipated launch.

The new products, made available online at R.E.M Beauty Jan. 24 and at Ulta Beauty stores Jan. 26, include a new fragrance, R.E.M Cherry Eclipse and the brand new R.E.M Beauty Dreamglow Collection.

Cherry Eclipse is a blend of black cherry and sugared honeysuckle with middle notes of jasmine and whipped marshmallow, and base notes of amber and musk — staples in Grande’s previous fragrances.

Rumors of Cherry Eclipse began circulating on social media in December 2024 when the packaging was leaked. Fans of Grande’s fragrance line figured this new perfume was the official release of R.E.M 2.0, which is only available in travel size as a part of the limited edition R.E.M x Wicked So Popular Ph Lip Oil & Fragrance Set. To their surprise, this is an entirely new fragrance to add to their collection.

The Dreamglow Collection features a highlight serum in three shades, a two-in-one blush and lipstick in four shades, and R.E.M Beauty’s best-selling Glossy Balm in three shades.

For extra skincare, the highlight serums contain peptides and hyaluronic acid to create a glowy base. They can be used on their own for a natural shine or under foundation for a radiant look.

Aura is an iridescent shade with a lilac purple shine, Honeypot is a gold-toned shade and Goddess is a bronze shade that leaves a light tint as it’s applied to the skin. When blended out, each of these shades creates a transparent glow to the skin, leaving it hydrated and energized.

“I was so obsessed with our Galinda Glow Drop formula that I knew we needed to bring them into our line as soon as possible!” Grande wrote on R.E.M’s website. “My favorite way to use our Dreamglow Highlight Serum, outside of dousing my entire body in it for an all over glow, is to mix it with my Sweetener Foundation to create the perfect hydrating and luminous base.”

The new Eclipse multi-use blush and lipstick melt into the skin for natural pops of color. In the four shades, Matinee, Off Book, Aaand scene and Cab-eret, each is long-lasting, breathable and can be seamlessly layered over makeup. With ingredients like grape seed, jojoba and cocoa seed extract, the creamy formula works to nourish the skin while providing a soft, smooth finish.

The iconic Glossy Balm — my favorite product from R.E.M — hydrates the lips while giving a beautiful, non-sticky, shine. The shade Cosmo is peachy pink and gives a natural color to the lips while On Ice, a basic clear gloss, can be used for layering with other lip products for a high- shine finish.

The most intriguing product of this launch is the color-changing Cotton Candy shade. Straight out of the tube, the gloss is a light blue shade that adjusts to your body’s pH level and forms into your perfect pink shade when applied to the lips. Each of these glosses has a light vanilla scent and hydrates lips while strengthening the skin barrier.

Just viewing the announcement of this launch made my bank account shed a tear.

I may be biased since Ari is my favorite artist, but R.E.M Beauty is such an underrated celebrity makeup brand. Its products are cruelty-free, recyclable, vegan friendly, paraben-free and consciously made which appeal to a wide range of beauty lovers. Not to mention, the sleek, futuristic-inspired packaging sets the brand apart from other celebrity brands in the beauty space.

The combination of new makeup and a fragrance makes this launch particularly exciting as it’s the first time we have seen Grande merge her brands.

To no one’s surprise, products are already sold out online proving that this launch was something people needed to get their hands on immediately.

Whether you’re a Grande lover like me or just looking to refresh your beauty or fragrance collection, this launch is certainly something to be excited about.