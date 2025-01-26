The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Categories:

Quinnipiac turns around its game to beat Yale in CT Ice consolation game

Claire Frankland, Associate Sports Editor
January 25, 2025
Tripp Menhall
Freshman forward Chris Pelosi in the CT Ice semifinals on Jan. 24.

FAIRFIELD —  After an upsetting loss to UConn in the semifinals of CT Ice, No. 15 Quinnipiac bounced back Saturday afternoon to defeat Yale 6-2 in the consolation matchup. 

The Bobcats’ biggest takeaway from their matchup is that committing to the small changes creates the win. Quinnipiac learned from its mistakes on Friday night, tweaked them and took control against Yale. 

Despite having a 5-on-3 chance against UConn and numerous power play opportunities, the Bobcats failed to produce on the power play, going 0-4.

A focal point of the Bobcats’ game against Yale was their movement and way of seeing the ice. Quinnipiac let itself get caught flat-footed, whether it was on offense or defense. Its puck control also immensely improved in that 24-hour span which helped the Bobcats control possession.

Combining movement, puck control and seeing the ice effectively, Quinnipiac was able to capitalize on Yale’s penalties, scoring three power play goals.

“I thought our power play was excellent,” Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold said. 

These goals proved crucial for Quinnipiac to secure the win, with junior forward Jeremy Wilmer, graduate student forward Travis Treloar and sophomore forward Andon Cerbone getting power play notches for the Bobcats. 

A working power play is what Quinnipiac has been searching for the majority of its season, as the Bobcats have struggled to capitalize on their opponent’s mistakes. This season, Quinnipiac has only gone 25 for 88 on the power play, only scoring three times on their previous 15.

“It was working,” junior forward Jeremy Wilmer said. 

With the Bobcats playing effectively on the power play, their energy translated into their penalty kill. Quinnipiac deconstructed Yale’s power play, giving them numerous short-handed breakaways, one ending up in the back of the net.

Freshman forward Chris Pelosi played with extra pressure, breaking up the Bulldog’s play for a shorthanded goal that helped Quinnipiac get an early lead. 

“Penalty kill was great, the first month this season we struggled with it having so many new players learn the system. But it’s been really good for the most part,” Pecknold said.  

With critical conference games left in the season, the Bobcats look to continue their strong power play and overall game approach to secure a spot in the national tournament. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
Bobcats earn consolation prize in Battle of Whitney Avenue: CT Ice edition
Bobcats earn consolation prize in Battle of Whitney Avenue: CT Ice edition
Sophomore guard Khaden Bennett is fouled during a lay-up against Rider on Saturday, Jan. 25
Quinnipiac defeats Rider off heels of strong second half performance
Graduate student forward Travis Treloar goes for the puck against Uconn on Jan. 24 during the CT Ice semifinals.
Men’s hockey falls 2-1 to UConn in CT Ice semis
Freshman forward Tyler Borgula skating during The Frozen Apple against Cornell on Nov. 30, 2024.
Men’s hockey ties Cornell 2-2, loses shootout
Senior guard Doug Young examines the defense in a 79-68 win against Albertus Magnus on Oct. 30.
Quinnipiac bounces back for 63-62 victory against Iona
Freshman forward Chris Pelosi skates toward the puck during a game against Harvard on Jan. 2.
Men’s hockey stunned in 5-1 loss to Northeastern
More in Ice Hockey
Freshman defenseman Braden Blace during a matchup with Cornell in Madison Square Garden Nov. 30.
Quinnipiac wraps up first half of regular season with 3-1 win over Union
Sophomore forward Andon Cerbone waits for the puck against Cornell on Nov. 30.
Quinnipiac takes down RPI 3-1 at home
Senior forward Travis Treloar in a faceoff against Cornell Nov. 30.
Quinnipiac men's hockey's trip to Madison Square Garden
Quinnipiac is 1-0-1 against Cornell this season as of Nov. 30.
Men’s hockey falls to Cornell in Frozen Apple shootout
Freshman forward Chris Pelosi in a game against Northeastern on Oct. 6.
Men's hockey takes down Cornell 3-1 on the road
Sophomore goaltender Matej Marinov in a game against Harvard Nov. 9.
'Remembering my roots:' A walkthrough of Quinnipiac hockey's goaltender's helmets
More in Sports
Quinnipiac sophomore guard Karson Martin prepares to make a play during the Bobcats' 74-66 victory against Princeton on November 16, 2024.
Quinnipiac goes wire-to-wire, takes down Rider 66-53
Graduate student forward Caranda Perea prepares to pass the ball against Yale on Dec. 9.
Quinnipiac defeats Yale in 76-50 blowout
From left: freshmen guards Jaden Zimmerman and Samson Reilly and freshmen forwards Grant Randall, Spence Wewe and Braylan Ritvo.
Men’s basketball’s largest class in six seasons
From left: senior guard Jackie Grisdale, junior forward Ella O'Donnell, sophomore guard Karson Martin and graduate student forward Caranda Perea huddles while freshman guard Gal Raviv shoots a free throw on Nov. 21 against Cornell.
Bobcats suffer first loss of season against Miami
Senior opposite Alexandra Tennon (left) and junior outside hitter Yagmur Gunes hug among the team after their 3-1 loss to Fairfield in the MAAC finals on Nov. 24, 2024.
Quinnipiac falls to Fairfield in MAAC Championship
Quinnipiac volleyball will face Fairfield in the MAAC Championship for the third consecutive season.
Previewing Quinnipiac volleyball’s third-straight championship match-up against Fairfield
About the Contributors
Claire Frankland, Associate Sports Editor
Tripp Menhall
Tripp Menhall, Creative Director