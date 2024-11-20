Shaboozey brought some ‘Good News’

My favorite genre of music is country, so whenever a new singer puts on their cowboy boots and strums their guitar, I have to peek at their music.

That’s exactly what happened when Shaboozey appeared on my TikTok feed, teasing one of his new songs “Let It Burn.” His ability to combine country with hip-hop feels like a contrast to the slow country music we see in the genre.

After listening to “Let It Burn” I explored his other releases “Vegas” and “Anabelle” and had the same reaction — I was hooked.

I started to follow Shaboozey as his popularity grew. I then stumbled upon his single, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which was released April 12.

Seven months later it became a top charting single. The song spent 17 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, according to NPR, and amassed 910 million listens on Spotify.

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is a country song turned pop and the infectious melody and catchy lyrics bring that thought to the forefront. The lyrics are sure to get stuck in your head like it did to me, while its upbeat tempo and playful tone make it perfect to listen to wherever you are.

The biggest thing that makes this song so catchy is the use of banjo and fiddle alongside Shaboozey’s vocals. The song’s bridge features only handclaps and vocals, showcasing Shaboozey’s raw talent.

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” was the No. 1 song in Shaboozey’s third studio album “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going” which was released on May 31 with 12 songs.

His popularity from “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going” earned him national recognition. Shaboozey scored six Grammy nominations, including Song of the Year and Best Country Solo Performance for “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” as well as Best New Artist. However, he probably has work cut out for him for Best New Artist with Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Benson Boone all being nominated for the award as well.

Following his nominations, Shaboozey dropped a new single “Good News.” And I felt ecstatic when it landed on my playlist Nov. 15.

“The response to this song the past 12 hours has been unreal! It’s telling how many people feel the weight of today’s problems,” Shaboozey wrote on Instagram. “In a world that feels heavy at times, we all need a little light. This song is my reminder that even in the darkest moments, there’s always hope.”

The first time I heard “Good News,” I was immediately shown the vulnerability of Shaboozey. One lyric that struck me was “Drown my sorrows, but they learned to swim,” which captures the nature of the difficulties we frequently want to avoid.

The song opens with the line, “Man, what a hell of a year it’s been” which seems to encapsulate his success in country music this year, but when you continue to listen that theme switches. “Good News” delves into the search for positivity while battling personal issues with alcohol.

The opening verse embodies trying to solve his issues with alcohol. “Head in a bottle, but my heart in a cage / It’s gettin’ harder to act my age.”

The chorus has Shaboozey looking for some good news that’ll lift his spirits, before returning to the first verse confessing he’s still leaning on alcohol. “I need some good news / Sittin’ here, sippin’ on cold truth / Nobody knows what I’m goin’ through / Bet the devil wouldn’t walk in my shoes.” He stresses how his situation doesn’t even have the devil walking in his shoes and asking for good news to make his life better.

In the second verse, the lyrics deepen the story. Shaboozey reflects on missed opportunities using the line “Love keeps knockin’, but I just ain’t home / Ain’t pickin’ no flowers from the seeds that I’ve sown / It gets darker when you’re coverin’ them doors / Still lookin’ for the right at the end of my wrongs” to express hope for redemption and closure.

“Good News” connects deeply with the struggle to find the light in the dark times. It’s his storytelling and imagery that create a powerful anthem for life’s challenges.

If you need something uplifting when you are struggling, look no further than “Good News.”