The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
The Student News Site of Quinnipiac University

The Quinnipiac Chronicle
Categories:

Quinnipiac falls to Dartmouth in ECAC season opener

Alexandra Martinakova, Editor-in-Chief
November 9, 2024
Jack Muscatello
Sophomore forward Mason Marcellus lunges for the puck against Yale on Nov. 11, 2023.

HAMDEN — Quinnipiac men’s hockey hasn’t lost to Dartmouth on its home ice since Jan. 29, 2010. Until today, that is, when the Bobcats fell to the Big Green 4-2 in their ECAC season opener. 

“Congrats to Dartmouth,” head coach Rand Pecknold said. “They played hard tonight.”

The game started out hopeful for the Bobcats after their shutout at Holy Cross just last week and an overall 28-11 record against the Big Green. Donning camo in honor of Salute to Service Day, everything seemed to have been lined up for Quinnipiac to succeed.

Dartmouth had a chance to open the score in the middle of the first period but hit the bar — which was about all of the action that the period saw, despite Quinnipiac notching eight shots on goal out of its 20 on the night.

“Their goalie played well, made some saves when he needed to,” Pecknold said. “I don’t even know the kid’s name but he was probably the best player on the ice tonight, he was excellent.”

Dartmouth’s junior forward Alex Krause broke the seal on the night in the middle of the second period after connecting on a pass from freshman left wing Jack Silverberg. 

Barely four minutes later, Quinnipiac got handed quite the embarrassing goal from Big Green senior center Sean Chisholm when a failed defensive play left Quinnipiac’s freshman goaltender Dylan Silverstein out of the net completely, and Chisholm stopped the puck to slowly push it over the red line.

The tide seemed to have turned for Quinnipiac after junior forward Jeremy Wilmer finally put one past sophomore goaltender Roan Clarke on the power-play.

That was the only man advantage the Bobcats found themselves on the entire game.

“I won’t comment on the officiating, because I’m not allowed to, but we’re not getting any breaks there either so it’s been frustrating,” Pecknold said.

Wilmer’s goal’s momentum seemed to have continued into the third, as freshman right winger Tyler Borgula snapped a shot from around the blue line to even out the score.

But that was about all of the spark for the Bobcats. A tripping call on junior defenseman Charlie Leddy left Dartmouth with quite the opportunity, as senior defenseman John Fusco scored barely seconds into Dartmouth’s power play.

“We had plenty of chances, but we continue to shoot ourselves in the foot with things that we do continually that we talk about that we’re not supposed to do, so it’s a work in progress,” Pecknold said.  

And just because there wasn’t enough embarrassment for the night, once Pecknold pulled Silverstein in the waning three minutes, Dartmouth sophomore defenseman CJ Foley noted an empty-netter after a failed interception from Quinnipiac’s graduate defenseman Aaron Bohlinger, bringing the score to its final form, 4-2 in favor of the Big Green. 

“It’s been disappointing,” Pecknold said. “It’s like a broken record. We just don’t buy in, it’s a process. We gotta get better so I’m frustrated. It’s a great group of guys, we will buy in at some point, but I hope it’s not in January, hope it’s in November.” 

The Bobcats look to shake themselves off in a home match-up against Harvard Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
Graduate student guard Savion Lewis drives past a defender in a 71-47 win against WPI on Nov. 7.
Bobcats take care of business, defeat WPI 71-47 in home opener
Women's soccer celebrates after a goal against Canisius on Nov. 7.
Quinnipiac women’s soccer bound for MAAC finals after semifinal win against Canisius
Rebecca Collins
ASMR: The strange appeal of brain tingles
Sophomore goaltender Matej Marinov has a 2-1 record on the season, starting two games and appearing in a third.
Matej Marinov’s adjustment to American culture
Ethel Cain's second studio album, "Perverts," is set to be released on Jan. 8.
'Punish' by Ethel Cain is a reward for fans
Sophomore forward Akintola Akinniyi at Army West Point.
Akintola Akinniyi’s path to Quinnipiac
More in Ice Hockey
Graduate student defender Maddy Samoskevich takes a shot from the point in a 4-1 win against Syracuse on Oct. 19.
From defender to center: Maddy Samoskevich’s graduate season is unlike most
Freshman goaltender Dylan Silverstein during pregame against UNH on Oct. 25.
Quinnipiac splits weekend with 3-2 loss to UNH
Freshman forward Tyler Borgula celebrates after scoring against UNH on Oct. 25.
Men’s hockey dominates UNH in 8-2 win
Senior forward Maya Labad shoots the puck in against Syracuse on Oct. 19.
Quinnipiac completes Syracuse sweep with 4-1 win
Freshman goaltender Dylan Silverstein warms up for a game against Penn State on Oct. 12, 2024
Emptying the notebook from No. 8 Quinnipiac’s 2-1 loss to No. 10 Maine
Graduate student goaltender Noah Altman has played just under 12 minutes in four seasons as of Oct. 16.
Noah Altman’s off-ice leadership paves way for alternate captainship
More in Sports
Junior forward Amarri Monroe shoots from beyond the arc in a 88-62 loss against Yale on Nov. 4.
Quinnipiac drops first game to Yale 86-62
From left: freshman guard Gal Reviv, sophomore guard Karson Martin, senior guard Jackie Grisdale and senior forward Grace LaBarge stand at the foul line on Oct. 26 against SCSU.
Bobcats surge in second half, defeats Holy Cross 78-74 in season opener
Senior opposite Alexandra Tennon and junior setter Damla Gunes celebrate in a match against Fairfield on Nov. 3.
Quinnipiac scrapes out 3-2 win over reigning MAAC champion Fairfield
Senior midfielder Aisling Spillane celebrates after scoring in the MAAC quarterfinals against Iona on Nov. 3.
Women's soccer shuts out Iona 1-0, advances to MAAC semifinals
Junior defender João Pinto celebrates after scoring a goal in a 2-1 loss against St. Bonaventure on Sept. 9.
Monteserin plays hero in Quinnipiac’s 1-0 win over Niagara
Quinnipiac celebrates its third MAAC championship in a row on Nov. 2.
Women’s cross country captures MAAC three-peat
About the Contributors
Alexandra Martinakova
Alexandra Martinakova, Editor-in-Chief
Jack Muscatello
Jack Muscatello, Digital Managing Editor