Battle of the bars

Always seated at ‘The Mayor’s Table’

by Michael LaRocca, staff writer

Some of the most beautiful places in life are often the most unassuming.

Side Street Bar & Grill, located at 15 Dickerman St., is one of, if not the most underrated spots in Hamden, Connecticut. Its exterior might not seem like much, a small, beige building with parking lots flanked on each side. However, once you set foot inside, you are transported to a realm unlike any other.

If you are lucky, you may be met at the entrance by the owner and operator, Dave DeNicola, who will greet you as if you were family, whether it’s your first visit or 400th. Novelty signs, posters and beer taps line the walls, taking you back to a time in history where we might not have taken ourselves so seriously.

The most iconic landmark in the dining room happens to be “The Mayor’s Table,” complete with a plaque cementing its importance. At Side Street, you don’t have to be Lauren Garrett to be treated like the mayor.

In fact, a deep history is another thing that makes this place so special, even when people don’t know much about it.

“(The DeNicola’s) are like Hamden political royalty,” former Hamden mayoral candidate Walter Morton IV said on Nov. 3, 2023. “Their grandfather was the first mayor of Hamden when we switched over from selectman to mayor. Their father was mayor, and then their aunt Barbara DeNicola was the last Republican mayor of Hamden in 1999.”

Traditional American fare is always served on the menu, and its most well-regarded item happens to be the chicken wings — bone-in or boneless, they never disappoint. And for those of age, there are enough beers on tap or in bottles to try a new one every time you visit for an entire academic year.

No other restaurant is as well regarded by members of the Hamden community than this authentic dive bar.

“Any time you go to Side Street, you feel like family,” Morton said.

Two of the establishment’s most iconic days bookend the average college workweek. Mondays are Trivia Night, where students and locals alike team up to win a modest cash prize. Every other team at least wins something out of their magical prize box.

Thursdays are for karaoke, which is, quite frankly, self explanatory. You know you’ve made it when you get the entire dining room to sing along with you as Thursday Night Football ticks down on the televisions right beside you.

Hold on to your ‘Hard Hat’

by Tyler Platz, staff writer

Competition brings out the best in businesses — and Hard Hat Cafe is no exception. Located at 65 Old Broadway E. in North Haven, Connecticut — just six minutes from Hamden, Connecticut — it offers great food and a welcoming atmosphere, making it perfect for a night out.

Step inside, and you’ll be greeted by the classic dive bar vibe — a counter lined with drinks and taps, barstools and tables packed tightly as servers maneuver around and TVs showing games on every wall.

Not too different from your typical local bar — until you step out back. That’s where Hard Hat Cafe sets itself apart from the rest.

A long pavilion-style roof stretches over the area, reminiscent of summer camp as a kid. Beneath it are outdoor couches and chairs, similar to patio and deck furniture likely found at home. When you look around, you’re not reminded of anyone’s history but your own.

But what’s so special about this outdoor area isn’t the space; it’s how the space is used.

A staple of a fun night out is karaoke, and Hard Hat Cafe has taken karaoke night on Thursdays to the next level. Under the same pavilion where people are seated and enjoying their food and drinks, there’s a stage lit with bright lights, waiting for those who desire to sing their hearts out.

It doesn’t feel like karaoke; it feels like a concert. Take it from me: I recently took the stage in front of patrons and staff and sang a rendition of Great White’s “Once Bitten, Twice Shy.”

It was absolutely electric — not on my part; by no means am I a singer — but in the energy. Everyone was welcoming, which is perhaps the best trait for belting your lungs out in public. The best part is that you still have something to look forward to after exiting stage right — the food.

The menu features classic American bar food, including typical sandwiches, fries, mozzarella sticks and nachos, headlined by “Doob” style wings named after regular customer Johnny “Doob” Chiari. These wings are cooked on charcoal grills, with sauce added on afterwards.

Hard Hat Cafe might advertise its signature “Doob” wings, but you can’t go wrong with the All-American burger served with fries, well worth the $16 price. Will you spend more on a meal at Hard Hat Cafe? Probably. But rest assured, the quality justifies the price.

Aside from the menu and the vibrant setting — especially on karaoke nights — it’s the little things that set Hard Hat Cafe apart.

It might be cold, but if you want to sit outside, no worries; they have a folding patio door that keeps the heat in. Worried the server forgot your order amidst the crowd? Nonsense! I watched one of the cafe’s servers take orders from two entire picnic tables and remember them all — no notepad, no writing, nothing.

And I can’t forget to mention that the Coca-Cola was the best soda I’ve ever tasted.

Hard Hat Cafe has been a local restaurant for some time, but with the addition of the pavilion and the outdoor experience, it has emerged as a new player on the scene for your local night out.