ASMR: The strange appeal of brain tingles

Rebecca Collins

In the rapidly evolving and changing realm of social media, trends come and go every week.

A trend that has been continuous for the past few years, however, has been videos of people tapping and scratching on objects, making mouth sounds and role-playing spas and makeup artists.

It sounds weird, but it’s actually quite relaxing.

Autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) is a chills-like sensation to the head and neck experienced in response to audio or visual triggers. Used as a stress relief method for many, people have reported improvements in mood, better sleep and less anxiety, according to WebMD.

Speaking from personal experience, I have banned myself from watching ASMR during the day because I get too relaxed and end up falling asleep when I have piles of work to do.

Some common triggers involve tapping on glass jars, wooden coasters and plastic — all simple things we may find ourselves doing throughout the day. When these sounds are amplified in a microphone followed by whispers or soft-spoken dialogue, it tends to put the mind at ease.

Other triggers include — my favorite — personal attention. Personal attention is when the influencer is role-playing and speaking and directly doing things at the viewer. These types of videos feature hair brushing, skincare, cranial nerve exams and “follow my instructions” videos.

Of course, they’re imaginary scenarios, but they evoke a sense of comfort, allowing viewers to feel like they’re being attended to and cared for.

ASMR can cause the brain to release neurohormones like dopamine, oxytocin — the “love” or “happy” hormone — and endorphins responsible for mood improvement, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Watching calming videos also helps people practice mindfulness, according to Calm. Mindfulness is the practice of being aware and present in what you’re doing, but without feeling overwhelmed or overly reactive.

As ASMR continues to become more mainstream, it provides an outlet f o r people t o escape their daily lives. I discovered ASMR in 2018 and it has become a part of my daily routine to watch or listen to a video or two before bed. I was never fond of other mindfulness practices like yoga or guided meditation, but when I discovered ASMR, it completely changed the game for me.

Some of the most well-known ASMR influencers on TikTok and YouTube include @asmrberlin, @SafeSpaceASMR, @ asmrrebecca and @oceansasmr. These accounts offer a media library stacked with videos for all sorts of ASMR experiences, creating a space where relaxation is prioritized.

Many influencers cater to audiences that may have different preferences. For example, in each video, a creator will perform a variety of trigger assortments and post both short and long-form versions of the same thing. This way they can appeal to a wider range o f viewer tastes, ensuring everyone has something that suits their preferences.

Unlike some trends and influencers on social media, ASMR is an emerging art form that combines creativity with mental health and well-being. Like traditional forms of art, ASMR contains the ability to extract emotional responses and reflections.

When creators experiment with sound layering, visuals and role-playing techniques, it turns a simple video into an immersive experience for viewers. Some people even use high-quality lighting, props, cameras and microphones to develop a complex production that allows their performative art to come to life.

ASMR can be helpful, but it’s certainly not for everyone.

While some people find ASMR profoundly relaxing, it doesn’t work for all. ASMR is dependent on an individual’s sensitivity to certain sounds and visuals and how their brain can process them.

Someone may watch an ASMR video and not feel the slightest tingle, but another person can watch a 30-second video and be drifting into a deep sleep.

ASMR is a unique experience that has the potential to be therapeutic, but its impact remains subjective.

The value of ASMR lies in its ability to offer comfort and relaxation to those who resonate with it, but diversity in relaxation is just as varied as the people who seek it.