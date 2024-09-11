How pop culture inspires upcoming fall styles

One of the many joys of the changing seasons are the fashion trends that come with it.

Transitioning from coastal chic linen dresses and relaxed denim to cozy layers, knit sweaters and oversized jackets are the perfect way to enter the cooler months.

Fall 2024 calls for a moodier palette, according to Vogue, embracing burgundy and dark chocolate as staple colors in everyone’s wardrobe. Dark colors are richer in depth and can be paired with monochromatic textures and shapes — brown is severely underrated and has a classy touch.

Tired of the pastels? Animal print, fur coats, dark denim and leather have arrived and are here for the foreseeable future.

Every year, styles and textures filter in and out with the help of major brands’ input on what is in for the season and what’s out. But how much of our style is determined by outside influences like pop culture?

Fashion has long been a way for people to express their individuality and creativity, with pop culture as a primary driver. Pop culture now has the power to influence our lifestyle faster with social media.

Stylist Chloe Malle, an editor at Vogue, embraces tailored suits as one of the top fall trends inspired by none other than Vice President Kamala Harris, whose crisp wardrobe has made its way into trends —emphasizing public figures’ influence over every aspect of society.

This fall is also embracing an authentic Western look. Beyonce’s powers are at play with her album, “Cowboy Carter,” pushing us into a wild, Western style, according to Cosmopolitan. Fringe jackets and, more importantly, cowboy boots have been a staple revival in everyone’s wardrobe.

Cowboy boots have been influenced by several cultural moments, including the “Barbie” movie, the “Yellowstone” series, Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” and as a part of the revival of Y2K and ‘90s fashion. This versatile boot is an alternative going-out shoe, worn with jeans, long skirts and dresses.

A surprising comeback this season is sporty track pants. Stylist Christian Allaire, senior fashion and style writer at Vogue, credits this up to the aftermath of the 2024 Paris Olympics, with sportier pieces leaning away from traditional activewear. Track pants can be styled with chic jackets, ballet flats, pointed heels or loafers.

Inspired by “The Sopranos” style of fur coats, another resurgent trend is leopard print. Working in light touches, not going overboard, but is present in going-out sets, coats, handbags and jeans.

One of the fall’s most popular trends is a “downtown” aesthetic, according to The Tower. Influenced by celebrity streetwear, this style consists of dressing like a New Yorker with dark wideset pants, a tight black top with oversized leather or suede jackets. Adding an “on the go” element with shoulder bags, earbuds or a drink in hand encapsulates a mysterious component.

A continuation of style choices from the 1990s, focusing on layers and primarily dark colors, a rough look combined with sophisticated loafers and Mary Janes. This style has become more popular with characters Rory Gilmore and Elena Gilbert from classic fall shows “Gilmore Girls” and “Vampire Diaries.”

These characters have inspired several trends but are known for the embodiment of effortlessly simple, fashionable outfits. Jean-based looks with heavy cable knit sweaters and tight long sleeve button-downs apply more to high school and college level style and those who are fans of the shows.

Guiding styles among the younger generation, influencers are effective on TikTok and Instagram for picking new styles. A push for more sustainable clothing has been a great way to cycle trends, alter clothing pieces cheaply and continue someone else’s story.

My takeaway? Keep your clothes — they may become relevant and cool again in the next fashion cycle.

Fashion is constantly moving and changing due to pop culture, the shows we watch and celebrities we love.

Pop culture is powerful. It can foster growth and creativity, shaping how we see the world and defining how we express and define ourselves.