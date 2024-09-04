Kinda short, very sweet

Throughout her album, Carpenter is playful, almost poking fun at herself. She is fully aware of how she looks and the consequences of her actions. But she can’t help but fall for these “men,” mocking them and ripping them to shreds. Her glimmer elements of disco and pop have a conversational, flirty narrative that is a fun back and forth. She emphasizes the comedy in broken romance.

Carpenter co-wrote each song with Amy Allen, who also had a hit this summer with “Girl with a Problem,” according to Rolling Stone. Her producers include John Ryan, Ian Kirkpatrick and Justin Bunetta. Jack Antonoff did four of the highlights, including “Please Please Please” and “Lie to Girls.” One song that was different from the rest is “Slim Pickins” which brings in some country twang. Using string-band country to complain about settling for second-rate men, “Oh, it’s slim pickins/ If I can’t have the one I love/ I guess it’s you that I’ll be kissin’.” I am not a country fan, but this song is one of my favorites. It’s such a light, smooth melody with an instrumental banjo in the background that plucks at your brain. It’s no surprise that TikTok has picked up several of Carpenter’s songs, including “Taste,” “Good Graces” and “Bed Chem,” with lyrics that hit your head and heart. A behind-the-scenes clip of Sabrina’s music video for “Taste” featuring Jenna Ortega went viral on TikTok with over 120 million views. The music video took a gory turn, about a vengeance-filled quest to an ex and his new girlfriend portrayed by Ortega— a three-minute video filled with bloody revenge on one another from chainsaws and voodoo dolls to machetes and shotguns. The video references classic horror films, including “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Death Becomes Her.” Carpenter wants to leave a lasting impression; no one else can replace her. “Sharpest Tool” is a confrontation of someone who drew her into intimacy. A betrayal of trust and confrontation guilt that’s fast-paced pop with guitar pickings, a disco beat filled with tension, “All the silence just makes it worse, really/ All the silence is just your strategy/ ‘Cause it leaves you so top-of-mind for me.” Dare I say a skip-less album? Sabrina put her all into this one, and part of the reason it has succeeded so much is her personality. Her charismatic persona is addicting, often compared to Polly Pocket or Bratz doll with her bright blonde hair, sparkly mini dresses and platform boots. Part of the wave bringing iconic pop stars back along with Tate McRae and Olivia Rodrigo. Seven days after her album was released, Carpenter released a surprise song, “Busy Woman,” as a thank-you to her fans for all the love she’d received. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, she shares the inspiration behind her album’s title. Contrary to popular belief, the title “Short n’ Sweet” does not describe her petite figure but the short flings that have immensely impacted her life. “I thought about some of these relationships and how some of them were the shortest I’ve ever had, and they affected me the most,” Carpenter said. This speaks volumes about what motivated the creation of several of these songs— all the moments reacting to heartbreak: the good and the bad. Her 12 tracks explore how she deals with the rocky unpredictableness of romantic relationships with a smile. The underlying theme is that anyone can break a heart, and sometimes, you are the one to break it. But if you do break hearts, do it gently.