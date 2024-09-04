The never-ending era of ‘Stick Season’

This song, much like others Kahan has written, hits you immediately. Although I don’t relate to this verse now, it makes me think about the times when I did. What I admire most about Kahan is his ability to stay relatable and put thoughts into words that most people wouldn’t be able to explain.

He goes on to sing “But they’re fighting like dogs in the town across the river/ Over a brand-new crosswalk that won’t matter come winter/ Lord, sometimes folks just need something to be angry about/ What’re you angry about?” To distract from the turmoil going on inside them, people choose to be angry over petty things, such as a crosswalk. This verse reminded me of Kahan’s “New Perspective,” where he sings about his hometown changing from a place nobody knew, to a place people visit and call “downtown.” In the chorus, Kahan is reflecting on his past. “I ain’t bitter ‘bout much these days/ In some ways I’m damn lucky to be here.” Although he endured hardships, it’s made him stronger and able to appreciate life now. I love how this album is live because you can hear the crowd cheering for Kahan after singing that line, and the song feels much more personal and special. Hearing his banter with the crowd and how he explains what these songs mean to him was truly inspirational. This live album helps keep the concert I went to alive. I think I can officially believe that “Stick Season” is over, and I’m not mad about it. Hearing him perform his unreleased songs live made me realize that although this era may be ending, his music isn’t going anywhere. Sometimes moving on and changing is a good thing, and I guess you could say “We’ll All Be Here Forever.”