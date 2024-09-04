The never-ending era of ‘Stick Season’

So, remember when we thought Noah Kahan was moving on from his third studio album “Stick Season?” Luckily for me, this album is the gift that keeps on giving.
I first fell in love with Kahan’s music when I heard “Stick Season” in October 2022. Since then, the album has evolved over almost two years. He’s added new songs and collaborations with artists we know and love.
This past July, I had the most amazing opportunity to see Kahan live at Madison Square Garden on his “We’ll All Be Here Forever” North American tour. I didn’t know what to expect as I’d never been to MSG or even to a real concert. But Kahan exceeded my expectations.
While performing, he not only included songs from “Stick Season,” but also songs from his older albums and EPs, such as “Busyhead” and “Cape Elizabeth.” On top of this, he sang several brand-new songs we hadn’t heard.
At my concert specifically, he sang three unreleased songs, “Pain Is Cold Water,” “Spoiled” and “Way Up High.” These songs left me feeling ecstatic about what’s next for Kahan and his unapologetic storytelling.
However, he surprised his fans on Aug. 21 with the announcement of “Live From Fenway Park,” which was released on Aug. 30. This album contained almost his entire setlist he performed in Fenway Park on July 18 and 19, including “Pain Is Cold Water.”
This release officially made this song a part of the “Stick Season” era.
“Pain Is Cold Water” proves that no matter where the wind takes Kahan, he will always stay true to himself, his emotions and his fans.
As soon as the song starts, you’re met with the slow twang of Kahan’s acoustic guitar. He sings, “I’m the tall glass of water you lost in your kitchen/ I’m casually cruel like a senior prediction/ Most likely to leave at the sign of a fork in the road.”
To me, this verse means that running away from your feelings can seem like a good idea, but eventually, you begin to distance yourself and become lethargic.
As the song builds, so does the emotion in his voice while he sings the second verse.
The lines, “And if love was contagious I might be immune to it/ Pain’s like cold water your brain just gets used to it” depict struggling with your mental health. The longer you feel this discomfort and anguish, you become used to it and finally numb.
This song, much like others Kahan has written, hits you immediately. Although I don’t relate to this verse now, it makes me think about the times when I did. What I admire most about Kahan is his ability to stay relatable and put thoughts into words that most people wouldn’t be able to explain.
He goes on to sing “But they’re fighting like dogs in the town across the river/ Over a brand-new crosswalk that won’t matter come winter/ Lord, sometimes folks just need something to be angry about/ What’re you angry about?”
To distract from the turmoil going on inside them, people choose to be angry over petty things, such as a crosswalk. This verse reminded me of Kahan’s “New Perspective,” where he sings about his hometown changing from a place nobody knew, to a place people visit and call “downtown.”
In the chorus, Kahan is reflecting on his past. “I ain’t bitter ‘bout much these days/ In some ways I’m damn lucky to be here.”
Although he endured hardships, it’s made him stronger and able to appreciate life now.
I love how this album is live because you can hear the crowd cheering for Kahan after singing that line, and the song feels much more personal and special. Hearing his banter with the crowd and how he explains what these songs mean to him was truly inspirational. This live album helps keep the concert I went to alive.
I think I can officially believe that “Stick Season” is over, and I’m not mad about it. Hearing him perform his unreleased songs live made me realize that although this era may be ending, his music isn’t going anywhere. Sometimes moving on and changing is a good thing, and I guess you could say “We’ll All Be Here Forever.”