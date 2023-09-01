Former Quinnipiac player/coach named first general manager of Boston PWHL franchise

Former Quinnipiac player and coach Danielle Marmer has been named the first general manager in the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s Boston franchise’s history, the league announced Friday.

Marmer played four years for Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey from 2013-17 and later served as director of hockey operations and player development for three seasons.

“Growing up in New England, I know that Boston sports fans are the best in the world,” Marmer said in a video released on the team’s social media accounts. “I’m committed to building a team that this city will be proud of. I’m hopeful that if we do our part, you’ll support us with the same passion and enthusiasm that you show the B’s, the Celts, the Pats and the Sox.”

“I know you want a competitive team that vies for championships year after year, that’s just how Boston is.” Marmer is ready and committed to creating a team that Boston will be proud of. pic.twitter.com/IKMwMUbJWw — PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) September 1, 2023

She is one in a class of six inaugural general managers in the newly-formed PWHL, which came into existence after the the now-defunct Premier Hockey Federation ceased operations on June 30 and a collective bargaining agreement was reached with the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.

“Securing highly qualified General Managers was a priority to help build strong foundations in each of our original six PWHL markets and delivering professional standards for all players,” Jayna Hefford, PWHL senior vice president of hockey operations, wrote in Friday’s press release. “The search process identified a lot of impressive candidates from which we’ve assembled an exceptional group with collective experience across the highest levels of the game both on and off the ice.”

A Vermont native, Marmer spent the past year as a player development and scouting assistant for the NHL’s Boston Bruins.

“I’m a product of the mentors that I’ve worked for, the organizations that I’ve been a part of,” Marmer said in a press conference Friday. “Jim Montgomery with the Boston Bruins put it really well, he says in order to play at the highest level you have to have to have hockey sense and you have to have courage … and that’s something that I want to take with me when I think about building this team.”

The impression the Bruins left on Marmer was equally felt the other way around, as team staff took to social media Friday to express their thanks for her tenure with the franchise.

“Our organization will certainly miss Danielle and the impact that was made on both our staff and our players,” Don Sweeney, Bruins general manager, wrote in a statement. “We wish Danielle success in her new endeavor!”

With nine years of playing and coaching in Hamden, Quinnipiac also left an undeniable mark on who Marmer is today.

“My time playing at Quinnipiac was some of the most pivotal in shaping who I am as a leader,” Marmer said. “Cass Turner, the head coach there … she made it very clear that it doesn’t matter if you’re the leading scorer or you’re at the bottom of the depth chart, you’re an important member and you’re valued. You know your role and you’re going to help us in creating this winning culture.”

The PWHL is expected to begin play in January 2024. A ten-day free agency period begins Friday at 1 p.m. Each team is eligible to sign three players in this period. An entry draft will take place on Sept. 18, with team names and arenas to be announced in coming months.