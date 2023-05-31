QU Athletics announces renovations for baseball field

After equalizing the program record of 30 wins this season, Quinnipiac athletics and Quinnipiac baseball head coach John Delaney announced new renovations to the Quinnipiac baseball facility on Wednesday.

The renovations include a new turf field, updated dugouts and new fencing around the field.

“We’re incredibly excited for the upcoming renovations to our baseball facility on the Mount Carmel Campus,” Greg Amodio, Quinnipiac director of athletics wrote in a press release. “I’d like to thank the university administration here at Quinnipiac, our Baseball Booster Club, and all of our alumni and parents for the collective effort in making this project a reality.”

As of May 31, Project Omaha — Quinnipiac baseball’s fundraiser to renovate the facility — has raised approximately $1.4 million, a little over half of its $2.5 million goal.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled for our current and incoming players to have a new facility coming this summer,” Delaney wrote. “Lastly, I want to thank all our alumni and supporters who have contributed to this project over the last year. Without your support our field would not be getting this renovation. I’m extremely excited about the future of this program.”

The Bobcats finished with a third place finish in the MAAC and set program records in home runs and stolen bases this past year.