NCAA scoring leader Rebecca Cooke enters transfer portal

Following a record-setting season in which she led the nation with 22 goals and 51 points, Quinnipiac women’s soccer junior forward/midfielder Rebecca Cooke entered the transfer portal, a source told the Chronicle Thursday.

Cooke was a key component of the Bobcats’ run to a MAAC title in 2022. She recorded a point in every game but two and set the program record for goals in a season.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re the first player on the field or the last player on the field, coaches, athletic trainers, everyone, we’re all one family, one champion,” Cooke said after the MAAC title game on Nov. 6.

Throughout her Quinnipiac career, Cooke played in 44 games and recorded 89 total points (39 goals, 11 assists). The Dublin, Ireland, native was also named the 2022 MAAC Player of the Year, along with being named to the Division 1 Women’s All-American Team.

Recently, the Chronicle voted Cooke as the Quinnipiac 2022-23 Women’s Most Valuable Player.

She is the first player on the women’s team to enter the transfer portal for the 2023 season.

Quinnipiac Athletics declined to comment on Cooke entering the portal.