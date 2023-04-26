Ethan de Jong signs two-year AHL contract with Bakersfield Condors

Quinnipiac men’s hockey forward Ethan de Jong signed a two-year AHL contract with the Bakersfield Condors beginning in the 2023-2024 season, the team announced Tuesday.

The North Vancouver, Canada, native was a key part throughout the Bobcats’ run to the national championship, finishing with career highs in both goals (19) and assists (21). The graduate student forward tallied 144 points during his five seasons in Hamden.

In his five seasons played, de Jong suited up for 184 games which ranks him first not only in program history but in ECAC Hockey history as well.

De Jong now heads to Bakersfield, California, to play for the Condors, the AHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers.