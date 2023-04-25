A guide for the best everyday makeup routine

As an avid makeup wearer, I have my go-to everyday makeup products. Wearing makeup makes me feel more confident and prepared for the day. I also love trying out different products and seeing what works the best for me. With warmer weather, I like to have a glowy and natural base that isn’t expensive.

Most of my makeup products are from drugstores like CVS, or the cosmetic’s websites, Ulta or Sephora. I have a combination skin type, so these products may work differently on you if you have oily or dry skin.

I pick out my makeup products through what influencers on Youtube recommend, Tiktok reviews and trying out new products from brands I’m familiar with. I feel better about buying new makeup if other people online are giving it good reviews. These products are affordable and do what they claim to do on the packaging.

Primer: Elf Cosmetics Power Grip Primer + 4% Niacinamide

This primer has been all over TikTok, and for good reason. This is different from the original power grip primer because of the added niacinamide, which is a skincare ingredient. It is sticky when you first put it on, but it looks flawless under foundation. It makes your makeup last all day and is a primer I know is making a huge difference to my routine.

Foundation: Elf Halo Glow Liquid Filter

This foundation is perfect for when you want a lighter coverage, but you still want to blur your skin and have glow. You can also layer this foundation under a more full coverage one or use it as a highlighter, but I like to wear it on its own. You don’t need a lot of product on your skin and it works for all skin types.

Concealer: Too Faced Born This Way Concealer

This concealer is full coverage and will not budge on your face. It is perfect for covering up and brightening the undereye area. This concealer is buildable and feels light on the skin.

Highlighter: Jaclyn Cosmetics Accent Light Highlighter in Iced

I was hesitant to buy Jaclyn Cosmetics after the lipstick scandal where customers were receiving contaminated lipsticks, but I love this champagne colored highlighter. It gives a subtle glow and can be worn with any makeup look. It’s also easy to apply and you can control how much you are adding to your look.

Blush: Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Joy

For a celebrity makeup brand, I was a little scared when I first tried this, but Selena Gomez’s brand absolutely shocked me. This blush is the most pigmented blush I’ve ever tried and the most long-lasting. I hate checking the mirror after a few hours and seeing my blush has completely disappeared, and that doesn’t happen. It does take some time to get used to the application process if you aren’t familiar with liquid blushes; less is always more. The applicator on the blush has a round top, which makes it easy to open for disabled people, which should be more of a standard in the beauty industry.

Bronzer: Milani XL All Over Bronzer

I’ve been using this bronzer since I first started makeup, and it never lets me down. It is fast and easy to apply, and gives a natural finish. It has a cooler tone and warmer tone side, so you can decide what shade you want to have. The large pan also makes it simple to swipe your brush through.

Brows: Elf Mad for Matte Nude Mood Eyeshadow Palette

I prefer eyeshadow for my eyebrows over an eyebrow pencil because I have thicker brows, which means an eyebrow pencil is gone in a week. It also saves me money and I can pack less when traveling. I take one of the cooler tone brown colors and fill them in and it doesn’t look as heavy as a pomade would.

Eyeliner: NYX Epic Ink Liner

This eyeliner is an opaque black, so you only need a single swipe to get the coverage you want. The felt tip makes it easy to control and make smaller lines if you want to do more detailed designs. It is also waterproof and does not bleed or run throughout the day.

Mascara: L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Original Mascara

This mascara is worth the hype. It is extremely lengthening and makes your lashes pop. For anyone who wants a new mascara, I tell them to get this one. It is definitely one of the best ones I’ve tried. It has a thin wand that makes it easy to coat the lashes and not accidentally hit your eyelid with the product, which is a problem I have with some other mascaras.

Eyeshadow: Morphe X James Charles Artistry Palette

Even though Charles has been through a lot of drama throughout the past years, I still enjoy this palette. It has a wide variety of shades, including a lot of bright colors and neutrals. The colors are pigmented, but it does take some blending to get a seamless eye look.

Powder: Maybelline Fit Me Translucent Powder

This loose powder is the best I’ve tried, this mattifies the oily parts of my t-zone and keeps them that way. Especially when I’m wearing more dewy foundation, powder is a must. This powder is finely milled, so if you like to bake your under eye this is for you too. This powder makes your skin look smooth and poreless.

Lip Gloss: NYX Butter Gloss in Ginger Snap

Since the beginning of high school, I have been collecting these glosses in every shade I can find. These glosses are so soft, not sticky and do not feel dry at all, which is the number one thing I hate about lip gloss. Also, the glosses come in a bunch of shades.

Setting Spray: Stay All-Night Micro-Fine Setting Mists

Setting spray didn’t used to be part of my routine, but now I cannot imagine my life without it. It helps all the makeup products melt into the skin and last even longer. The micro-fine mist feels refreshing on the skin and helps to reach every area of your face without drenching it.

If you are looking for a new makeup product to add to your collection, take a look at these ones the next time you walk into a Target or Walgreens.