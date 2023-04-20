Women’s ice hockey goaltender Logan Angers returns for sixth season

Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey goaltender Logan Angers will return for a sixth season in 2023-2024, the team announced Thursday.

The graduate student goaltender was a mainstay between the pipes this year for the Bobcats, appearing in 31 games with a record of 21-9-0. Angers posted a .926 save percentage during the 2022-2023 campaign.

The highlight of Angers’ Quinnipiac career came this past season during the NCAA Regional Semifinal on March 9, where she made a career high 50 saves in a 3-2 triple overtime victory against Penn State.

Angers is eligible to return for a sixth season because she redshirted for the 2018-19 season and theNCAA eligibility relief granted to athletes who competed in the 2020-21 season.

Freshman goaltender Tatum Blacker will join Angers in net for the 2023-2024 season.