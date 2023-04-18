A juggling act: The burden of balancing work and a college lifestyle

Given that all of my weekly finances are paid by me, myself and I, one could assume that awkwardness might arise when I have to tell a friend that I can’t enjoy a night out for drinks because I have to fill my car with gas for the week. Or maybe I can’t meet up with that group of friends to get dinner because the utilities bill is higher this month than it was prior.

And my experience doesn’t just ring true to me. This is a picture that many college students all around the United States have painted for themselves, too.

According to 2020 estimates from the U.S. Department of Education, 43% of full-time and 81% of part-time students work while being enrolled in a higher educational setting.

While some might be blessed with the privilege to not have to work while focusing on their educational studies, others face financial hardships from attending expensive colleges and universities, or perhaps may come from a lower economic status.

Given the price tag that colleges present to those seeking to extend their education, as well as additional fees that go along with it such as housing or book fees, there is no surprise that students can’t just be students.

It’s no wonder individuals are forced into this work and college juggling acts. “Working while in college is very common, especially with the rising price of college tuition and the burden of student loan debt,” per a 2023 article from Fortune.

Before I even committed to college, Quinnipiac was not a real option that I was considering — simply because of the financial debt I would be putting myself and my parents in by attending. Though, education was important to me, and I ultimately made the decision to attend.