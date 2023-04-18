Savion Lewis will return for fifth season at Quinnipiac, expected to be starting point guard

Redshirt senior guard Savion Lewis will return for his fifth season with the Quinnipiac men’s basketball team, head coach Tom Pecora announced on the College Hoops Chat Radio Show Monday night.

“Savion Lewis is going to be back for another year,” Pecora said. “Savion has been injured the last couple of years. A few years ago, he was playing the best he had with Quinnipiac.”

Lewis saw a limited role this past season after returning from an Achilles injury in December 2021. He played in just 21 games as a redshirt senior, racking up 61 total points (2.9 per game) and 2.8 assists per game.

“(Lewis) tore his Achilles at Manhattan two seasons ago,” Pecora said. “Did a great job rehabbing it — minor knee surgery, but it was right in the middle of the season. We anticipate him coming back and being our starting point guard moving into this year.”

If the former New York High School Player of the Year can go back to his 2020-21 form, which saw him set career-highs in minutes (542), points (177), rebounds (88) and games started (20), the Bobcats will be able to rely on their guard this season. Fellow senior Matt Balanc announced his return for another year on March 20.