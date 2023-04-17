Skyler Brind’Amour signs PTO with AHL’s Charlotte Checkers

Quinnipiac men’s hockey senior forward Skyler Brind’Amour signed a professional tryout agreement with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL, the team announced Monday.

Due to NCAA eligibility relief granted because of COVID-19, Brind’Amour had the option to play a fifth season for the Bobcats but chose to turn pro after four seasons in Hamden.

The Raleigh, North Carolina, native heads to Charlotte in the wake of a career-best season and national championship with Quinnipiac. Brind’Amour posted 14 goals and 32 points in 41 games this season, handedly trumping the three goals and 20 points he recorded in 2021-22.

Brind’Amour was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth-round of the 2017 NHL draft, but he reportedly elected to not sign with Edmonton. He will become an unrestricted NHL free agent on Aug. 15.

The Checkers will begin a best-of-three first round series against Lehigh Valley in the Calder Cup Playoffs on Tuesday.