Quinnipiac defenseman Jayden Lee announces return for fifth year

Quinnipiac men’s hockey senior defenseman Jayden Lee will return to the Bobcats for a fifth season in 2023-24, the team announced Thursday.

“I’m not ready for it to end,” Lee wrote in a release by the team on social media. “I’m excited to announce I’m returning to Quinnipiac for my fifth year with this special group of guys.”

Lee recorded four goals and 20 points in 41 games this season as he anchored a Bobcats defense that only allowed 1.6 goals per game this season, the best mark in the nation. He has 47 points in 133 career games.

NCAA eligibility relief granted to student-athletes who’s 2020-21 season was impacted by COVID-19 makes Lee eligible to return for a fifth year with the program.

Defenseman CJ McGee and forwards Skyler Brind’Amour and Joey Cipollone all have the option to play a fifth season in Hamden, though reports suggest Brind’Amour will sign a professional contract after his draft rights with the Edmonton Oilers expire on Aug. 15.