Men’s basketball head coach Baker Dunleavy resigns after six seasons at Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac men’s basketball head coach Baker Dunleavy resigned Thursday after six seasons at the helm of the Bobcats program, as first reported by Adam Zagoria and confirmed by Quinnipiac Athletics.

Dunleavy will reportedly accept a position in fundraising at Villanova, where he played from 2003 to 2006 and served on the coaching staff from 2010 to 2017.

“After a period of post-season reflection, I have decided to step down from my position as Head Men’s Basketball Coach,” Dunleavy wrote in a press release on Thursday. “Chrissi, our four girls, and I would like to thank the Quinnipiac community, especially the amazing staff and players that have worked so tirelessly these past six seasons. We feel it is time for us to take a step out of coaching into a new exciting opportunity for our family. The University and the State of Connecticut will always hold a special place in our hearts and a part of us will always be Bobcats.”

Dunleavy posted a record of 86-93 (53-60 MAAC) during his time in Hamden, as well as a berth in the MAAC semifinals in 2021-22. He was hired in 2017 to a one-year contract after winning a national title with Villanova, then given a five-year extension the following season, which paid him $749,728 in 2020-21, second-highest of any university employee.

“On behalf of the Quinnipiac community, I want to thank Baker for his years of service to our institution, our Department of Athletics, and most importantly, to the incredible young men in our basketball program,” wrote Greg Amodio, director of athletics, in a press release. “We wish Baker, Chrissi, and their children the very best as they continue in their journey.”

There will reportedly be a team meeting at 1 p.m. in the wake of the news.

UPDATE: Villanova Athletics announced that Dunleavy will be the general manager of both the men’s and women’s basketball programs. He will take over the overseeing the structure of both teams and will have a hand in NIL deals and the transfer portal.

“This is such an important addition to our program,” Villanova men’s basketball head coach Kyle Neptune wrote in the press release.