‘The Jet’: Jacob Quillan immortalized with overtime winner

TAMPA, Fla. — There have been a number of iconic sports plays throughout history; the Philly Special, the Helmet Catch, etc… Quinnipiac now has The Jet. It’s the play call of the historic goal scored by sophomore forward Jacob Quillan 10 seconds into overtime to win the national championship.

Quillan’s goal will be plastered on posters and signs, featured in every Quinnipiac commercial and become the lasting image of the 2023 national champions.

“It’s unreal, the boys put in so much blood, sweat and tears all year,” sophomore forward Jacob Quillan told NCAA Championships. “It’s a dream come true.”

Quillan’s dream is almost one that didn’t come to fruition. During the opening faceoff of overtime, Minnesota senior forward Jaxon Nelson originally won the faceoff, but the puck deflected into the Quinnipiac bench, requiring a second draw at center ice.

After Quillan won the second faceoff it was off to the races, with only two other Bobcats touching the puck before he put Minnesota’s title hopes to bed.

“It was a set play, we have Lipkin find the middle and Metsa made a nice pass and Lipkin displayed his skill with the backhanded sauce.” Quillan said. “I went back with it to the opposite side and tucked it in.”

It’s a play that Quinnipiac practiced all season long and executed to perfection when it mattered most. Bobcats head coach Rand Pecknold gave associate head coach Joe Dumais props for drawing up the iconic play.

“We have faceoff plays on all nine dots, that one was Joe Dumais, that’s his play,” Pecknold said. “I gotta give Joe credit on that one.”

The Bobcats were dominant at the faceoff dot all night, winning nearly 60% of all draws. Quillan and senior forward Skyler Brind’Amour went 24-for-38 at the dot in the game.

“We take pride in being detailed in the dot, it helps out a lot,” Quillan said.

As soon as the puck hit the back of the net and the foghorn blasted, the celebration was on for Quinnipiac. Quillan flew down the ice and threw his glove into the air, pretending to shoot it with his stick (a nod to NHL great Teemu Selanne) before then launching his stick into the crowd.

who got my twig — Jake Quillan (@quilly02) April 9, 2023

“It was a crazy finish,” Metsa said. “I had a great view of it, it was awesome to watch.”

With the goal, Quillan took sole-possession of the program record for goals in a single NCAA Tournament, with five.

“I would have said Quillan was an unsung hero,” sophomore forward Collin Graf said. “After this performance in the Frozen Four I’m not so sure, he’s not very unsung anymore.”

No, Quillan is no longer an unsung hero, he is now a household name with college hockey fans everywhere. “The Jet” will go down as one of not just college hockey’s greatest moments, but in all of hockey.