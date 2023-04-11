Quinnipiac forward TJ Friedmann signs contract with AHL’s Utica Comets

Quinnipiac men’s hockey graduate student forward TJ Friedmann signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Utica Comets Tuesday. The Comets are the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

In the AHL, a PTO contract is limited to 25 games. At the completion of the contract, Friedmann will begin a one-year regular AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Friedmann recorded 58 points in 170 games across five seasons with the Bobcats. 45 of those points came in his final two seasons with Quinnipiac, where he tallied 21 goals and 24 assists across 82 games.

His signing comes just three days after the Bobcats won the NCAA national championship in a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory over Minnesota.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Friedmann said. “We’ve been working for this all year, especially all the fifth years that came back. Coming up short the first four years, with one being canceled by COVID, I just couldn’t be more proud of this team.”

This is the second roster move to be announced following Quinnipiac’s national title. Freshman defenseman Matthew Campbell entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon.