PHOTOS: QU community sends men’s hockey off to the Frozen Four

Quinnipiac University held a pep rally on the steps of the Arnold Bernhard Library on Monday to bid the men’s ice hockey team farewell as they travel to Tampa, Florida, to compete in the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four.

Performances from the university’s dance team preceded speeches from President Judy Olian, Student Government Association President Owenea Roberts, men’s hockey head coach Rand Pecknold, Director of Athletics Greg Amodio and team captain Zach Metsa.

Once the event concluded, members of the team used T-shirt cannons to shower the hundreds of fans in attendance with team apparel. Although some in attendance said they appreciated the spectacle, others felt the occasion also deserved more dramatics.

“Having pep rallies in high school — it’s just different,” said Paige Pezzella, a junior English and media studies double major. “It just felt like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna invite the hockey team and we’re gonna send them off,’ and then that’s kind of it.”

The well-attended event was nevertheless a respectful show of support for the team as it heads to Tampa to play its most important game since the 2016 National Championship.