Previewing the Frozen Four

No matter how hard your offensive pressure, a team as talented as Michigan will eventually break through and build attacking-zone pressure. The key for the Bobcats, as Pecknold alluded to, is to isolate the Wolverines’ talent and support the initial defender with layers. Michigan will make plays, but the more defenders it has to go through the more likely it is to turn the puck over.

If Quinnipiac gets past the Wolverines, waiting on the other side will be one of Minnesota or BU. Minnesota, the overall No. 1 seed in the tournament, returns to the Frozen Four for the second-straight season, looking to bring home its first national title since 2003. The Golden Gophers are powered by the best forward line in the nation. Freshman Jimmy Snuggerud and sophomore Matthew Knies are centered by freshman Logan Cooley. The trio has 50, 41 and 57 points on the season, respectively, and the latter two were both named to the Hobey hat-trick. “His skating ability is elite, his skill is elite and that alone sets him apart,” Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko said of Cooley. “But the greatest skill factor in him is his compete level.” Hockey East champion BU heads to Tampa, Florida, on the back of wins over Western Michigan and Cornell in the regional round. “One of our team goals at the beginning of the year was to get to Frozen Four and see what happens there,” BU head coach Jay Pandolfo said. “I give our guys a ton of credit, it’s been a ton of fun coaching these guys and like I said, I’m really proud of them.”