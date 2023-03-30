Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey announces team awards

Just over a week after Wisconsin won the national championship over Ohio State, the Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team announced their 2022-23 end-of-season awards.

Team Awards

Rookie of the Year: Madison Chantler

The Ontario native finished the season with 12 goals and five assists. She was also recognized as ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Week twice. The freshman forward was among the names on the watchlist for the HCA National Women’s Hockey Rookie of the Year earlier in the year.

Best Defensive Player: Courtney Vorster

The graduate student defender registered 11 offensive-zone assists in 40 games. Defensively, she finished second on the team in blocked shots with a career-best of 40.

Most Valuable Player: Shay Maloney

The graduate transfer forward from Brown, Maloney made her presence felt on the ice. She notched 15 goals and 16 assists in her first season with Quinnipiac. She also finished second in +/- rating, with a +23 rating.

Coaches’ Award: Zoe Boyd

The graduate student defender and co-captain closed out her final season in a Bobcats jersey with three goals and 11 assists. Boyd’s leadership helped the Bobcats have the fifth-best defensive unit in the country, only allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Conference Honors

Second Team All-ECAC Hockey

Junior forward Olivia Mobley (15 goals, team-leading 28 assists, played in all 40 games, two-time ECAC Hockey Forward of the Week)

Junior defender Kendall Cooper (6 goals, led in assists, 17 and points, 23 among defenders on the team)

Mandi Schwartz Scholar-Athlete Award

Senior defender Kate Reilly (Eight goals, 10 assists, led the team in blocked shots with 46) was named as a finalist for the Mandi Schwartz Scholar-Athlete Award. Yale senior Emma Seitz ultimately won the award.

Head coach Cass Turner was also named as a finalist for ECAC Hockey Coach of the Year. Yale head coach Mark Bolding ultimately took home the award for the second season in a row. Bolding led the Bulldogs to the team’s first-ever regular season ECAC Hockey championship.