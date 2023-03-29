Leaving a legacy to remember: Demitri George

Choosing Quinnipiac was not difficult for George, who felt welcomed from the moment he stepped onto campus.

“I mean what’s not to love about Quinnipiac,” George said. “Beautiful campus, great coaching staff, great group of guys here, and when I came on my visit I felt welcomed and I knew this was the spot I definitely wanted to be at.”

Coming out of the Westminster School, George was destined for the next level.

“Demitri is the ultimate teammate and a hell of a guy,” former Westminster teammate Riley Larsen wrote in a statement to the Chronicle. “It’s hard to put it into words, but he carries himself in a way that’s hard to find in people.”

As of publication, the midfielder currently ranks 25th nationally in face-off winning percentage throughout men’s NCAA Division I. Ranked out of 150 eligible specialists, this places George in the top 17% of the entire country. George is usually limited to just face-offs during a normal game. Most of the time after the face-off is finished, George will run back to the sidelines and begin to immediately prepare for the next one.

So while he is clearly gifted in the sport of lacrosse, racking up multiple awards and achievements during his collegiate career, why does he limit himself to just a face-off specialist?

The answer is simple – family ties.

“My middle brother started taking face-offs in high school, he turned out to be pretty good so I said ‘Hey I’ll be your backup’ and he started training me in middle school,” George said. “Then come high school we were both on the same team on varsity and we just kept practicing everyday in the backyard which made it a lot easier on me. He was a big part of that.”

Five years into his collegiate career, he has gotten better with every passing season. He continues to put up impressive numbers for the Bobcats, yet he believes that he is far from mastering his craft.

“There is always more to learn,” George said. “You know every single game when I go back into the locker room I think about all the stuff that I could’ve done better … I’m always trying to evolve and become better.”

As George is in his final year of eligibility, the next six games on the Bobcats schedule could be his last playing lacrosse at the collegiate level. The season has gotten off to a middle-of-the-road start, with the team currently sitting at 4-3, but it’s still in control of its own destiny.

“(I) definitely still try to watch him and keep up with the program as much as I can,” Larsen wrote. “Truly a friend and one of my closest buddies.”

The team has the ability to finish the season strong and its members are well aware of that. But no matter how the season ends for the Bobcats, one thing is for certain: George has carved out a legacy at Quinnipiac that will be remembered long after he’s gone.