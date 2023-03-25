Quinnipiac women’s tennis shuts out New Haven heading into MAAC play

GUILFORD, Conn. — The Quinnipiac women’s tennis team defeated the New Haven Chargers 7-0 in their first meeting in program history Friday. The win evened the Bobcats’ overall record to 8-8 heading into MAAC play next weekend.

The Chargers started hot, taking the lead in each doubles match. The Bobcats made early mistakes to give their opponents an advantage, including hitting the ball into the net and past the backline. However, they quickly cleaned up their game and went to work. The Bobcats took two of the three doubles matches to earn the 1-0 match lead.

Graduate student Kamilla Nella and freshman Mira Filiberti won six-straight games after being down 2-0 in the set for the win. Senior Claire Koscielski and freshman Vera Sekerina took the set with a commanding 6-1 win.

Sekerina played a strategic set with Koscielski as if she was playing mind games with her opponent. The Kazan, Russia, product would hit the ball high and deep to her opponent’s backline which forced the opposition to make continuous mistakes by hitting the ball out of play.

Freshman Nikole Lisovvy made quick work of her opponent in her singles match. The Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania, native cruised to two 6-1 set wins giving the Bobcats a 2-1 match lead.

“It’s definitely easier to go quicker,” Lisovvy said. “So then I can watch and cheer on my teammates.”

Nella, who recorded her 100th win in the program in Wednesday’s match against Sacred Heart, added two more wins to her resume.

“Coming in as a freshman, I never thought in a million years that I’d get to 100 wins,” Nella said. “Being a part of Quinnipiac for five years now it’s just been a great experience.”

The singles win didn’t come easy. In the first set, Nella was in a back-and-forth battle with her opponent. Each traded game wins until Nella was down two on the cusp of losing the set. The Woodbridge, Ontario, product had been resilient all year for Quinnipiac, winning matches after being down a set. So being down two games was no problem. Nella won the set 7-5 and earned a 6-3 win the next set, winning the match.

Senior Jordan Bradley, junior Alexandra Luehrman and Koscielski all won their respective singles matches to earn a 7-0 shutout win, their second in a row.

“It was a good match to get us ready for conference play,” head coach Paula Miller said. “Same thing with Sacred Heart, I think all are comparable teams to our conference. So hopefully this is a good start. Next Saturday we start MAAC play so it should get us ready.”

Quinnipiac’s Saturday match against Bryant has been canceled due to inclement weather.

Looking to continue its shutout streak, Quinnipiac will begin MAAC play against Mount St. Mary’s Saturday in Guilford at 1 p.m.