Dezi Jones commits to Austin Peay for senior season

Just three days after officially announcing that he entered the transfer portal, Quinnipiac junior guard Dezi Jones has found a new home.

Jones will be transferring to Austin Peay for the 2023-24 season, he announced via Twitter Friday night.

“Back in that red,” Jones tweeted.

Back in that red🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/jVoMhL8G5A — Dezi Jones (@dezijones25) March 24, 2023

The Hannibal, Missouri, native is leaving the Bobcats after being named to the 2022-23 All-MAAC Second Team, leading Quinnipiac in points per game (12.5), three-point shot percentage (.417%) and free-throw percentage (.835%).

The 9-22 Governors finished 14th in the ASUN last season, missing the conference tournament after ending the season with a 3-15 conference record. After recently hiring new head coach Corey Gipson, Austin Peay will now have a new starting-caliber point guard

Jones, who transferred to Hamden after spending two seasons with Moberly Area Community College, will now be joining his third collegiate team in five years. In 22 games with the Greyhounds back in 2020-21, Jones averaged 17.5 points per game.

For Quinnipiac, there is an open gap at the starting point guard position. Redshirt senior Matt Balanc and junior Luis Kortright usually man the shooting guard position, but played significant minutes with the ball in their hands this past season.

The team also has junior Nicholas Margetson, sophomore Quinn Guth and incoming freshmen Rihards Vavvers and Kahden Bennett able to slot into the backcourt.