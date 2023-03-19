Quinnipiac to face Merrimack in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Quinnipiac men’s hockey team will face Merrimack in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Friday evening in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The Bobcats fell to eventual ECAC Hockey champion Colgate in the conference semifinals on March 17, but enter the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 overall seed and the No. 1 seed in the Bridgeport regional due to their PairWise position.

“Obviously whoever our opponent will be in the NCAA Tournament is going to be really good, really fired up,” Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold said after Friday’s loss. “We’ve got to get our intensity back and more importantly I think our buy-in.”

Merrimack is the No. 14 overall seed in the tournament, having been moved into the regional by the committee to prevent an intra-conference matchup between Quinnipiac and No. 15 Colgate in the first round.

The Warriors head into the tournament on the back of one of their most successful seasons in program history. They won 21 games in the regular season before playing three straight games requiring overtime in the Hockey East Tournament, culminating in a 3-2 overtime loss to Boston University in the championship game.

Puck drop is set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The winner of the game will face the winner of No. 7 Harvard vs No. 9 Ohio State in the regional final Sunday.