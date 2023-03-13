Morris enters transfer portal after four years at Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac women’s basketball senior forward Mikala Morris entered into the transfer portal for her graduate season after the Bobcats’ quarterfinal loss in the MAAC tournament on March 9.

“Thank you to my teammates, coaches, trainers and the entire Quinnipiac athletic community for everything you have done for me the past four years,” Morris wrote in a Twitter post on March 13. “Thank you Quinnipiac for allowing me to not only to live my dream but to also graduate with two degrees.”

Morris accumulated 1,149 career points with the Bobcats over her four seasons in Hamden. The Springfield, Ohio, native earned All-MAAC honors in every season of her Quinnipiac career.

Morris, who was named to the All-MAAC Second Team this season, finished the year with 10.1 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game.