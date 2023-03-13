Rose Caverly enters transfer portal after three years with Quinnipiac women’s basketball

Just three days after the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team’s tournament loss to Manhattan in Atlantic City, there is already roster movement for the 2023-24 season.

Graduate student guard Rose Caverly announced on Instagram and Twitter Sunday that she has entered the transfer portal for the upcoming collegiate season, using her final year of eligibility.

“First and Foremost, I want to thank Quinnipiac University, the entire coaching staff and my teammates for welcoming me in and being my family for the last 3 years,” Caverly wrote. “I will cherish all the memories we’ve made, and QU will hold a special place in my heart. Thank you Bobcat Nation, you will be missed! #24 out.”

Caverly spent three seasons in Hamden, amassing 738 career points and 352 assists in a Bobcats uniform. In her final game on March 4, she scored seven points in a 50-43 loss to the Jaspers and was visibly emotional in the postgame press conference.

Her next team will be Caverly’s third in her career; over the past four seasons, she has played for Vermont and Quinnipiac.

The Bobcats will now need to replace their starting point guard and will likely turn to rising juniors Jackie Grisdale and Reiven Douglas to take over the backcourt roles.