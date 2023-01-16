11 Bobcats place top 10 at UMass Flagship Invitational

The Quinnipiac women’s indoor track and field team continued its strong start to the 2022-23 season with a noteworthy performance at Sunday’s UMass Flagship Invitational. The meet hosted dozens of schools from around the New England region, including UConn, Holy Cross, Harvard, Northeastern, Brown, CCSU, Maine, Bryant and others.

The Bobcats had five athletes finish in the top five in their respective events, including a first-place finish by senior Marisa Keiser in the 5000 meters (18:21.30). In addition to those five runners, Quinnipiac also placed 11 runners inside the top 10 across a number of events.

Joining Keiser in the 5000 meters were sophomores Grace Michaud (18:32.86) and Lydia Keys (19:18.41), who finished second and fourth, respectively.

Not to be outdone, the 400 meters was also an event that the Bobcats placed well in. Sophomore Rylie Smith (57.54) came in third, while junior Alyssa Romagnoli (57.84) finished in fifth place. Smith’s time was a historic one, not only surpassing Melissa Solomon’s time for ninth in program history for the event, but also setting a personal best in the process.

That was not the only personal best Smith set on Sunday. She also ran a 25.80 in the 200 meters, good for 14th best overall. The sprinter has been one of Quinnipiac’s best this year, as she anchors the team’s 4×400 meter relay.

Other strong performances on the track included freshman Rachel St. Germain, who ran into the top 10 with a 10:02.77 in the 3000 meters and freshman Sophia Jones, who set a personal best time in the 800 meters, running to the tune of a 2:26.07 time – also a personal best.

Off the track, sophomore Olaitan Olagundoye cracked the Quinnipiac records book, recording a 10.99 meter mark in the triple jump, good for sixth in program history. The Rhode Island native also set her personal best with the jump, continuing her strong season. She also finished third in the high jump and ninth in the long jump during the Yale Invitational on Dec. 10.

After a successful start to the season, the Bobcats are certainly living up to their No. 2 MAAC preseason ranking with seven more meets to participate in. Quinnipiac will now have a week off before heading to Kingston, Rhode Island, for the URI Co-Ed Invitational on Jan. 21.