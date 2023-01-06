Frozen Fenway: Previewing the Quinnipiac – Harvard matchup

For the first time in program history, the No. 3/4 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team is taking its skills outside.

Today at 3 p.m., the Bobcats will face off against the Harvard Crimson in the latest installment of the Frozen Fenway series, part of the iconic baseball stadium’s outdoor hockey festivities taking place all month.

Quinnipiac will be honoring three people before puck drop: former player Danielle Marmer, former athletic director Jack McDonald and ECAC Hockey commissioner Steve Hagwell.

“Danielle is an incredible ambassador for Quinnipiac University and is a role model for so many women in sports,” Quinnipiac Athletics said in a press release Friday.

Marmer, who joined the Boston Bruins’ coaching staff as a player development and scouting assistant this past summer, will be dropping the puck for the ceremonial face off before the game begins.

The Bobcats are coming off of a historic weekend, splitting a two-game series with No. 2 Wisconsin. The series included Quinnipiac’s first-ever win over the Badgers, thanks in part to a 34-save shutout from junior goaltender Catie Boudiette.

On the other side of the ice, Harvard is struggling this year, boasting a 4-8-2 record (3-5-2 ECAC Hockey). The Crimson had an extended break after a 2-1 victory over St. Lawrence on Dec. 2, and look to win their second game in a row for the first time all year.

This is the second time that Harvard has participated in a Frozen Fenway game, the first time in a rainy, 3-1 loss to Boston College back in 2017.

The Bobcats head into Fenway riding an 8-1-0 ECAC Hockey record and a conference-best 24 points. This can be attributed to their elite offensive attack, which features the likes of sophomore forward Maya Labad (12 goals), graduate student forward Shay Maloney (10) and junior forward Olivia Mobley, who’s team-leading 28 points puts her 11th in the nation.

Harvard boasts some solid scoring threats of its own, including senior forward Anne Bloomer, who is averaging a point per game this season, and sophomore forward Gabi Davidson Adams, who is second on the team in goals and third in points.

In an effort to try and flip the switch from the Crimson’s mediocre start, the team will be donning new uniforms in the game – a black sweater with red trimming on the sleeves. But will this new uniform bring more scoring prowess to Harvard?

Gotta look sharp to stay sharp 🔴⚫️ Can't wait to take the ice at Frozen Fenway in our new threads! Three more days! #TeamFirst x #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/1cMcDEpwh4 — Harvard Women's Hockey (@HarvardWHockey) January 3, 2023



Based on how both Quinnipiac netminders have started the season, it isn’t going to do much. The duo of graduate student Logan Angers and Boudiette have a combined 18-3-0 record, including 10 shutouts, and a combined 1.00 goals against average.

“She’s calm,” Quinnipiac head coach Cass Turner said about Angers on Nov. 26, “She’s the type of goalie (that) when you play against them you have a lot of moments where you’re like ‘oh, ok. We have to do more.’”

For the Crimson, they will likely roll out sophomore Alex Pellicci in net. The Minnesota native struggled in her one game against the Bobcats this year, allowing five goals in a 5-2 losing effort on Oct. 15, Harvard’s first game of the season. On the year, Pellicci hasn’t done much better, to the tune of a 3.03 goals against average and a 4-8-2 record.

Despite the glaring team struggles, Harvard has one bright star that is making national waves – senior forward Kristin Della Rovere. The Crimson captain is ranked fifth in the country in faceoff winning percentage (.621) and provides stability and leadership on their first line.

Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. and is the first of four games in the Frozen Fenway collegiate series. The women’s programs from BU and Holy Cross face off at 6 p.m. later in the day, and two men’s games (Northeastern/UConn, UMass/Boston College) will take place on Saturday.