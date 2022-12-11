No. 3 Quinnipiac’s momentum fizzles out fast as No. 10/11 Providence completes a three-goal comeback

HAMDEN, Conn – The No. 3 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team lost 3-2 (17-1-0, 8-1–0 ECAC Hockey) to the No. 10/11 Providence Friars (15-5-1) Saturday after defeating them on their home ice less than 24 hours prior. The Bobcats looked to continue their winning streak at home and remain undefeated in M&T Bank Arena this season (9-0-0).

The first five minutes of the opening frame showcased sloppy performances by both teams. The few shots that were taken by each team were offline and passes were out of the player’s reach. It wasn’t too long after that the Bobcats cleaned up their game while the Friars remained flat. Quinnipiac’s defense stood tough and the forwards were effective on the backcheck, preventing Providence’s offense from getting shots through.

The Bobcats quickly got on the rush as freshman forward Madison Chantler brought it into the Friars’ zone with junior forward Olivia Mobley and junior defenseman Kendall Cooper on each wing. Chantler dangled the defender and sent it over to Mobley who crossed a pass to Cooper, who potted the opening goal giving the Bobcats a 1-0 lead.

The offense didn’t stop there as three minutes later they continued pressuring the Friars in their zone. Sophomore forward Maya Labad stole the puck at the blue line and sent a pass to junior forward Nina Steigauf, who ripped one past Friar graduate student netminder Sandra Abstreiter for the 2-0 lead.

Quinnipiac outshot Providence 16-3 and went into the locker room with a 2-0 lead. This would ultimately change when both teams hit the ice for the second period.

The Friars were a completely different hockey team as they held a strong forecheck disrupting the Bobcats as they left their zone.

Four minutes into the second period, Providence junior forward Rachel Weiss sniped a shot through the five-hole of Quinnipiac graduate student goaltender Logan Angers.

Following the goal, Providence continued its strong rebound. Graduate student forward Noemi Neubauerova carried the puck into the slot but whiffed on the initial shot. Neubauerova instinctively kicked it to graduate student forward Sara Hjalmarrson who clapped a one-timer past Angers to tie the score at two.

With time dwindling in the period, the Friars had a two-on-one opportunity, which was snuffed by a sprawling Angers to keep the game tied heading into the third period.

With the score tied at two apiece, each team played a more defensive-styled game to start the final period. With eight minutes gone in the frame, the Friars were given an early Christmas present courtesy of the glass at M&T Bank Arena.

After a wild shot by Neubauerova, the puck ricocheted off of the glass behind Quinnipiac’s net and landed on the stick of Neubauerova, who scored one in the open net to give the Friars a 3-2 lead.

Quinnipiac couldn’t get anything going for the remainder of the period as it was shut down on the power play twice.

Despite the outcome, head coach Cass Turner is happy with how her team has competed throughout the game and the season, as they hold a 17-2-0 overall record and are 8-1 in the conference.

“We created a lot of shots and a lot of opportunities for us today,” Turner said. “We’re so proud of where we are and what we’ve accomplished this first half of the season, so a lot to look forward to for us.”

The Bobcats won’t hit the ice again until New Year’s Eve when they will host the No. 2-seeded Wisconsin Badgers (15-2-1) with puck drop being at 3 p.m.