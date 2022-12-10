Comeback victory gives No. 2 Quinnipiac a 3-2 win over No. 10/11 Providence, its eighth in a row

No. 3 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey won their eighth game in a row, 3-2, against No. 10/11 Providence in a high-scoring battle Friday night. The Bobcats improved to 18-1-0 on the season by beating yet another top-ranked team in the Friars.

Providence came out on the attack early, controlling possession of the puck and getting on the scoreboard in a hurry as they jumped out to a quick lead.

Friars junior forward Lindsay Bochna scored her fifth goal of the season just over three minutes into the contest.

This was only the second time all season that the Bobcats trailed after the first period. In that single game against Yale on Nov. 4, they lost 4-2.

Despite the one-goal deficit, Quinnipiac wasn’t rattled as it skated back onto the ice, confident that the visitors would bounce back.

The Bobcats played like it too, scoring their first goal of the game just five minutes into the second period. Senior forward Jess Schryver recorded her first goal of the season and knotted the game up at one goal apiece.

Thinking the action would slow down between these two teams would have been naïve, because just 38 seconds later, the Friars took the lead right back on a miraculous shot. Junior defender Brooke Becker notched her seventh point in her last five games with a shot from the corner that nobody thought would go in.

Shooting it straight towards the middle of the ice, the puck somehow slipped past the usually-stout graduate student goaltender Logan Angers in front of the net.

With two goals already scored in this wild second period, Quinnipiac senior forward Sadie Peart scored just one minute and 45 seconds later to even the game right back up again.

Making the goal even more highlight-worthy was the situation the Bobcats faced. Peart tied it up on a short-handed goal, the first of the season for Quinnipiac and the first short-handed goal allowed by Providence all season.

After having only one goal scored in the first period, three total goals were scored in the first seven minutes of the second period. The intensity and excitement in this game were at an all-time high.

Peart struck again, scoring her eighth goal of the year, pushing her season total to 15 points.

Once Quinnipiac tied it up at two, Angers played winning hockey as she made multiple key saves that helped Quinnipiac pull out the win.

But the Bobcats’ most valuable player of the night was junior forward Olivia Mobley.

Going into the third period, the game was tied at two and somebody was going to have to make a big-time play to put their team ahead.

That player turned out to be Mobley as she scored her seventh goal of the season and put Quinnipiac up 3-2 late in the third.

Mobley was certainly the MVP of this game and has arguably been the team’s best player as she has notched 26 points in the team’s first 18 games.

Quinnipiac will face this same Providence team at home on Saturday, Dec. 10, as it looks to win its ninth game in a row.