Quinnipiac applies to move Mount Carmel shuttle stop again

Quinnipiac University administrators are seeking approval from the Hamden Traffic Authority to relocate the shuttle stop on the Mount Carmel campus for the second time this year, according to the commission’s Nov. 14, meeting minutes.

J. Howard Pfrommer, a civil engineer at Nathan L. Jacobson & Associates who represents Quinnipiac, submitted an application to the Traffic Authority on behalf of the university to construct a temporary shuttle stop along New Road, according to the meeting minutes.

The university’s application proposes installing the New Road shuttle stop between the Echlin Center building and the Peter C. Hereld House for Jewish Life, wrote Sal Filardi, vice president for facilities and capital planning, in an email to the Chronicle on Nov. 23.

Filardi said the proposed shuttle stop along New Road “is intended to replace” the shuttle stop currently located in the Harwood Gate Lot.

“It is intended to provide a shuttle stop during the construction of the South Quad buildings,” Filardi wrote. “We are seeking approval now and, if approved, construction could start sometime next semester.”

The commissioners resolved at the Nov. 14, meeting to follow up with Hamden Town Attorney Sue Gruen to formalize the conditions for approval, according to the meeting minutes. Gruen did not immediately respond to the Chronicle’s request for comment.

Pending approval from the HTA, the shuttle stop’s relocation to New Road will be its second since the start of the fall 2022 semester.

The campus’ South Lot shuttle stop was closed just after fall move-in to “accommodate site work for the new buildings on the South Quad,” according to an email sent to the Quinnipiac community by the OneStop Office on July 27.

The Harwood Gate Lot shuttle stop, which was installed in preparation for the closure of the South Lot shuttle stop, opened on the Mount Carmel campus in the early weeks of the fall 2022 semester to replace the previous stop in South Lot, according to the July 27, email.

Tony Reyes, chief of Public Safety, told the Chronicle in September that the stop was temporarily moved to the Harwood Gate Lot to reduce student wait times while the university identified a more permanent location.

“We have been considering shuttle stop locations during the last year as part of the South Quad planning efforts,” Filardi wrote.

However, university officials applied in November to relocate the Mount Carmel campus’ shuttle stop again amid concerns over the traffic implications of its new location in the Harwood Gate Lot, Filardi explained.

“That location is proving to be very congested at certain times,” Filardi wrote.

Six shuttles stop at the Harwood Gate Lot at least once per hour between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. on weekdays, according to the Quinnipiac website.

The three York Hill Express shuttles, which arrive at the Mount Carmel and York Hill campuses every 10 to 15 minutes during peak transit hours, each make approximately three to four stops at the Harwood Gate Lot per hour.

The lone North Haven Campus shuttle and two Bobcat Transit shuttles, which connect the Mount Carmel and York Hill campuses with the Theatre Arts Center, Whitney Village and Westwoods, each make at least one hourly stop at the Harwood Gate Lot during peak weekday hours, according to the university’s website.

These data indicate that the Quinnipiac shuttles routinely make between 12 and 17 stops per hour at the Harwood Gate Lot stop during peak transit hours.

Filardi also told the Chronicle that the shuttle stop’s proposed relocation to New Road is unlikely to be its last.

“The New Road shuttle stop is temporary,” Filardi wrote. “Once the three new buildings are completed, the location of shuttle stops will be revisited and future shuttle stops may be in different locations.”