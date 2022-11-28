Bobcats fall at the buzzer, snapping seven-game winning streak

The Quinnipiac men’s basketball lost to Hofstra 72-70 in the final game of the Northern Classic tournament Sunday afternoon. The Bobcats battled back from down 17 but multiple chances to tie the game as time dwindled down didn’t go Quinnipiac’s way.

The Bobcats found themselves in an early hole down 9-3, which quickly prompted a timeout from a disappointed Quinnipiac head coach Baker Dunleavy.

Apparently Dunleavy’s message in the huddle didn’t quite resonate with the guys on the floor, as Hofstra continued to overpower the Bobcats, blowing the game wide open en route to a 17-point first-half lead.

Junior guard Dezi Jones willed the Bobcats back into the game, scoring ten of his 18 points in the first half. However, the rest of the Bobcats seemed to have tired legs from playing three games in three nights, as Quinnipiac shot just 30% from the field as a team in the first 20 minutes.

The MAAC squad finally settled in and went on a mini-run of their own, miraculously finding themselves down just 11 points at the break despite the shooting woes.

When the Bobcats came out for the second half, they looked like a completely different team.

Quinnipiac got back to playing the brand of basketball that had helped itwin seven straight to start the season. The Bobcats were moving the ball well, creating open looks and playing with more energy.

The Bobcats knocked down 50% of their shots to open the second half, significantly higher than their first half numbers, and were able to cut the deficit to six heading into a media timeout.

Hofstra weathered the storm however, pushing their lead back up to nine, forcing Quinnipiac to call a timeout and re-group.

This time, Dunleavy’s group got the message in the huddle, battling back, largely thanks to eight more points from Jones.

Quinnipiac continued to hang around, always in striking distance as time ticked down.

Massive threes from junior guard Luis Kortright and graduate student guard Tyrese Williams put the Bobcats down three with 3:25 to go.

Redshirt senior guard Aaron Estrada hit a three for Hofstra to put them up four with 1:28 remaining. With the Bobcats running out of time to make something happen, redshirt senior guard Matt Balanc came through, his three pointer finding nothing but the bottom of the net to pull the Bobcats within one.

After Jones drew a charge, Quinnipiac had a chance to take their first lead since the opening minute of the game, but graduate student forward Ike Nweke’s hook shot rattled out to keep Hofstra ahead.

On the ensuing possession, Estrada had a chance to put Hofstra up three, but he missed one of his two free throw attempts, allowing the Bobcats to call a timeout down two with eight seconds left.

The Bobcats got multiple looks at the rim in the dying seconds, however, none of them went in, the buzzer sounding to mark Quinnipiac’s first loss of the season.

MBB: Multiple looks at the rim, but none of them fall as Quinnipiac loses to Hofstra 72-70. Bobcats drop their first game of the season after winning seven straight to start the year. @QUChronSports | #MAACHoops pic.twitter.com/adeSjMwTO9 — Zack Hochberg (@ZackJHochberg) November 27, 2022

The Bobcats get a week off before opening up MAAC play against Niagara on Dec. 4, at 3 p.m.