NCAA Tournament Bracket: Quinnipiac to face Vermont in first round

Quinnipiac men’s soccer will travel to Vermont for the first round of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament Nov. 17, marking the Bobcats’ return to the big dance since their 2013 appearance.

We go again on Thursday in Burlington, VT! #BobcatNation pic.twitter.com/HEKGJxZofu — Quinnipiac Men's Soccer (@QU_MSOC) November 14, 2022

The Bobcats faced Vermont as recently as Aug. 30, winning 2-0 on the road. That would be just one of two home losses Vermont would suffer all year as it finished strong with an 8-2-1 record in Burlington. Quinnipiac senior forward Brage Aasen slotted in both of the goals in the match.

With some needed context, August games tend to be closer to dress rehearsals than NCAA tournament matchups. Each team rotated in six players off the bench. Quinnipiac freshman goalkeeper Karl Netzell — who was named the Man of the Match in the MAAC Finals — did not play in that game.

Quinnipiac holds a 1-1-1 record against Vermont all time, dating back to 2012. The Bobcats only loss came in 2019.

The Catamounts’ impressive season was capped by a 1-0 upset loss to Albany in the America East Tournament. They had tied the Great Danes just a week prior, but an 81st minute goal sealed Vermont’s fate.

The Bobcats (13-4-3) are coming off an emotional 3-2 home victory in the MAAC Finals over the Iona Gaels (7-5-5). Quinnipiac, who lost the MAAC Finals just two years ago to Monmouth and missed the playoffs in 2021, righted the ship on Sunday. It’ll take an equally impressive outing to keep the dream alive.

The winner will face No. 11 SMU (10-5-1) in the second round on Nov. 20.